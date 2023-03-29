Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,297 in the last 365 days.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. CMTG (the "Company" or "CMTG") today announced that it will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually on June 1, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Stockholders can attend the virtual annual meeting via the internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CMTG2023. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 11, 2023 will be eligible to vote their shares and submit questions electronically in advance of and during the virtual annual meeting by using the 16-digit control number provided to them in the notice of internet availability of proxy materials, on their individual proxy card, or on the voting instruction form accompanying the proxy materials to attend the annual meeting.

For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a webcast replay will be available on CMTG's website for one year following the meeting date.

About Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.

CMTG is a real estate investment trust that is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in major markets across the U.S. CMTG is externally managed and advised by Claros REIT Management LP, an affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.clarosmortgage.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005918/en/

You just read:

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more