A New Plug-in Solar Company Making Waves in the Energy Industry by Giving Power to Consumers.

Solar energy has been around for decades, and progress toward solar energy started well over a century ago. What was once a fringe energy resource has now taken center stage in the push for renewable energy. Solar is both renewable and inexhaustible, so why doesn’t every home in the US use solar panels? Unfortunately for homeowners and the environment, there are still several challenges facing homeowners who want to adopt solar as their main power source. Today’s solar industry is more complicated than it should be. Whether it’s the dauntingly high cost of installation, government fees and regulations, or lack of physical space, solar power isn’t as accessible as it should be. The Texas and European-based company CraftStrom, aims to solve this issue and provide low-cost, accessible solar to homeowners and even renters through their plug-in solar panels and rechargeable battery. Meet CraftStrom.

Witnessing the energy industry in crisis, the team at CraftStrom knew there had to be a better way.

It wasn’t until the Great Freeze in 2021 that the CraftStrom team realized the true potential of plug & play product. When temperatures in Texas dropped to the single digits, pipes froze, power stations failed, and the state’s independent power grid was useless for nearly a week. Millions of people were left without power and water, and hundreds died. After the freeze and a series of following severe natural disasters, many utility customers saw their monthly power bills skyrocket.

Then and there, the CraftStrom team made it their mission to “make renewable energy accessible to anyone and everyone willing to try it while also helping consumers gain energy independence from utility companies.”

Cut the cord on your utility provider with easy-to-install home solar.

When the pandemic hit and society was forced into lockdown, the team at CraftStrom went to work on a revolutionary product— a solar panels that plug into any standard outlet that would feed power to appliances or the CraftStrom Smart Battery, which is also plugged into a standard outlet.

The Battery will then take over at night and push power through the same outlet it is plugged into! The power generated by the plug in solar panel can then be used by appliances that are of course connected to the same breaker box, significantly reducing the amount of grid power used. CraftStrom has reinvented the installation process by simply utilizing the existing home wiring and outlets. With this groundbreaking product, users can save thousands on their utility bills. The rechargeable solar battery is controlled by the CraftStrom app. Users can choose when and how to use the power your plug-in solar panel generates. The kits come with a power meter that assures all power produced stays inside the home – eliminating the need for interconnection agreements with the utility or permitting.

Take the power of the sun on the road.

One aspect of Craftstrom’s solar innovation that has the team particularly excited about is the versatility of their at-home solar kit. Beyond powering your home or apartment, the plug-in solar panel and accompanying rechargeable solar battery are the ultimate road trip partners.

Harnessing the power of the sun to keep you off-grid sustainable has never been easier. Craftrom’s plug-in solar panel can be mounted on the roof of a vehicle as a permanent fixture, or it can be set up in minutes at any campsite with a bit of sun.

CraftStrom is bringing renewable energy to the masses with a no-installation required plug-in solar panel and smart home battery. Investing in clean, renewable energy has never been easier. Whether homeowner looking for a green alternative to traditional energy or even a renter wanting to cut energy bills in half, CraftStrom’s plug-and-play home solar kit will put the power in the peoples hands.

