Governor Cooper Hosts Women’s History Month Celebration, Recognizes North Carolina Women Leaders

NORTH CAROLINA, March 29 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper hosted a Women’s History Month celebration at the Executive Mansion and honored North Carolina women who have made an impact through their work and advocacy. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”

“This month, we celebrate North Carolina women who are leaders in their communities,” Governor Cooper said. “We’re going to continue our work to ensure that women get equal pay, respect and opportunities they deserve.”

“North Carolina has a rich history of telling, nurturing and celebrating women’s stories through music, stage, theater, poetry, art, news, textiles or a myriad of other ways,” said Administration Secretary Pam Cashwell. “Their stories inspire us and remind us to share our own unique stories, which may in turn, inspire others.”

The Governor has proclaimed March as Women’s History Month to honor the women who have shaped North Carolina’s history.

This year is the 60th anniversary of the North Carolina Council for Women and Youth Involvement, an initiative focused on advancing and protecting the rights of women. The Council provides guidance on a variety of issues that women face, including health and wellness, youth development and education and employment. The Council also provides funding for domestic violence and sexual assault programs.

The Governor is focused on advancing gender equality and protecting access to reproductive health care in North Carolina. In July 2022, Governor Cooper signed Executive Order No. 263 that takes several steps to defend access to reproductive health services in North Carolina. In February 2023, North Carolina joined the Reproductive Freedom Alliance to work with governors across the country to coordinate efforts to defend reproductive rights.

In 2019, the Governor signed two Executive Orders to advance gender equality in state government. Executive Order No. 95 provides state employees with eight weeks of paid parental leave after giving birth or four weeks of paid parental leave after a partner gives birth or to bond with and care for a child in the event of adoption, foster care or other legal placement. Executive Order No. 93 directs state government agencies to ban the use of salary history in the hiring process, as reliance on salary history can perpetuate gender pay inequities.

