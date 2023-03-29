Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings on March 30 and 31, 2023

MARYLAND, March 29 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet on Thursday, March 30 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss an Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) and Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government's FY23 Capital Budget for the Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center. The committee will also review FY23-28 CIP Amendments for the Department of Recreation and Montgomery County Public Libraries.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair Will Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink.

The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to discuss Bill 11-23, Motor Vehicles and Traffic - Traffic Control Signals, Devices and Enforcement Action Plan, also known as the Safe Streets Act of 2023.

The members of the TE Committee include Chair Evan Glass and Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe and Kate Stewart.

The Montgomery County Council will meet with Comptroller of Maryland Brooke Lierman on Friday, March 31 at 11 a.m.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation to the County Governments FY23 Capital Budget, Department of Recreation - Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center

Review: The EC Committee will review an Amendment to the FY23-28 CIP and Supplemental Appropriation to the FY23 Capital Budget for the Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center. Appropriation for this project will fund site evaluation and design for a new arts and cultural facility in the Wheaton Arts and Entertainment District. This increase is needed to fund the County’s share of schematic design. The new arts and cultural facility is proposed to be co-located with an affordable housing development in the Wheaton Arts and Entertainment District.

FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program, Montgomery County Public Libraries

Review: The EC Committee will review the FY23-28 CIP for Montgomery County Public Libraries. The committee will discuss the Library Refurbishment Level of Effort project, the Chevy Chase Library and redevelopment project, the Clarksburg Library, the 21st Century Library Enhancements Level of Effort project and the Noyes Library for Young Children rehabilitation and renovation.

Bill 11-23, Motor Vehicles and Traffic - Traffic Control Signals, Devices, and Enforcement Action Plan (The Safe Streets Act of 2023)

Review: The TE Committee will review Bill 11-23, Motor Vehicles and Traffic - Traffic Control Signals, Devices, and Enforcement Action Plan, which is also known as the Safe Streets Act of 2023. This new legislation would require an infrastructure review for pedestrian-related collisions within the County’s school zones; prohibit a driver of a motor vehicle from making a right turn on a red at intersections in a downtown or town center area; require certain traffic control devices at crosswalks in the County’s downtown and town center areas; and require the County Executive to provide an automated traffic enforcement plan.

The purpose of this bill is to advance the County’s Vision Zero goals by eliminating serious and fatal crashes. The lead sponsor is Council President Glass. All Councilmembers have signed on as cosponsors.

