Global AdBlue Market is Expected to Accelerate at a Whopping 4% CAGR, Reaching US$ 44.5 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Global AdBlue market progressing due to increasing use in heavy vehicles due to stringent gas emission rules. Fact.MR’s report reveals key market dynamics.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest estimates by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global AdBlue market is valued at US$ 30.1 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033.



AdBlue is a highly purged fluid arrangement made of deionized water and urea. AdBlue, also called diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), is a colourless, non-hazardous, and clear liquid.

Rapid industrialization, increasing number of vehicles, growing construction sector, and strict rules for gas emissions are factors expected to increase the sales of AdBlue solutions over the coming years. Also, increasing use of AdBlue in agricultural machines such as harvesters, pumps, and tractors is expected to drive market growth over the next 10 years

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8463

The production of AdBlue solutions is increasing globally as a result of government regulations and emission standards aimed at limiting and controlling the release of hazardous substances into the atmosphere, particularly from diesel engines. Developments in the distribution of bulk chemical fluids and a tightly knit supply chain are two other reasons driving the demand growth for AdBlue globally.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of AdBlue products are expected to reach US$ 44.5 billion by 2033.

Implementation of strict rules to reduce greenhouse emissions is benefitting the market for AdBlue in the United States.

Growing use of AdBlue dispensers in India is boosting market growth.

The use of DEF in automobiles is rising to reduce air pollution.

“Rapid industrialization will increase the use of AdBlue solutions in industrial material handling machines,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of AdBlue Industry Research

By Type : Packaging Equipment Cans Tanks Drums

By Application : Commercial Vehicles Cars & Passenger Vehicles Non-road Mobile Machines Trains

: By Usage Method : Pre-combustion Post-combustion

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8463

Report Attributes Details AdBlue Market Size (2023E) US$ 30.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (2033F) US$ 44.5 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 4% CAGR Dominant Regional Market North America No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Recent Market Developments

The Verbund site in China, which is run by the partnership arrangement between BASF and SINOPEC known as BASFYPC Co., Ltd., was estimated to expand in August 2021. It included the growth of numerous downstream chemical plants' manufacturing capabilities, as well as the construction of a new tert-butyl acrylate factory to serve the growing Chinese market. This growth was estimated to aid SINOPEC in spreading its DEF product line.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG introduced WABCO Diesel Exhaust Fluid for BS-6 vehicles in August 2020. This product is designed specifically to fulfil the requirements of BS-6 Indian vehicles.

Key Companies Profiled

Shell

Bosch

Nissan Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals

Daimler AG

BASF

Fiat Group Automobiles

Kruse Automotives

Komatsu

Alchem AG

Yara

Hartland Fuel Products

Balcrank

Graco

TOTAL S.A.

CHINA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC.

CUMMINS INC.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8463

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global AdBlue market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (packaging, equipment, cans, tanks, drums), application (commercial vehicles, cars & passenger vehicles, non-road mobile machines, trains), and usage method (pre-combustion, post-combustion), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Fluorspar Market - The global fluorspar market is valued at US$ 1.78 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 2.8 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Synthetic Latex Polymers Market - The global synthetic latex polymers market is estimated at US$ 65.5 billion in 2023. Sales of synthetic latex polymers are projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% to top US$ 98.8 billion by 2033.

Chemical Surface Treatment Market - The global chemical surface treatment market is US$ 16.2 billion in 2023. Global demand for chemical surface treatment is forecasted to surpass US$ 27.7 billion by the end of 2033, rising at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Industrial Floor Coatings Market - The global market for industrial floor coatings will grow from US$ 5.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 7.3 billion in 2033. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to experience a slow growth rate of 3.0%.

Packaging Coating Market - Based on the analysis of the Fact.MR, the global packaging coating market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach US$ 6.8 billion by the end of 2033.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Author: Yash Pathak

Email : yash@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube