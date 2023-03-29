Driscoll Children's Hospital receives a $17MM gift from the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation to bring new specialty pediatric doctors to the Rio Grande Valley

Edinburg, TX, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access to specialty care for children in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) is soon to be much improved. Together, Driscoll Children's Hospital (DCH) and the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation are collaborating to provide the best care possible for the children in South Texas by recruiting new pediatric specialists to this medically underserved region.

A transformative $17 million gift to Driscoll Children's Hospital, the largest donation in the hospital's 70-year history, from the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation will enable Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley to bring new, world-class specialty pediatric doctors to the RGV.

The donation will be used solely for recruitment and start-up costs of new specialty pediatric doctors that will be relocating to the Valley. The goal is to bring dozens of new pediatric specialists and subspecialists to the region in the next three years.

The Rio Grande Valley is one of the most medically underserved regions in the United States, based on data from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), having limited access to pediatric healthcare services, primarily, due to a shortage of specialized providers.

The Rio Grande Valley region has a shortage of pediatricians, with only 14.9 pediatricians per 100,000 children, roughly 30% of the national average. With the opening of the region's first free-standing designated children's hospital in late 2023, Driscoll's ability to recruit additional full time pediatric specialists will be critical to providing specialty and acute care close to home.

"Improving access to specialty care for children of the Rio Grande Valley has been a priority for Driscoll Children's Hospital for a long time. Rio Grande Valley pediatricians have done yeoman's work in providing care with limited resources available to them and their patients. We are extremely excited to be able to better support these dedicated doctors with a wide spectrum of specialists and a world class children's hospital here at home. We are equally grateful to the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation for their support of this endeavor," said Matt Wolthoff, President of Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley.

By 2040, the population of the four counties in the Lower Rio Grande Valley (Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy) is projected to reach 1.6 million, representing a growth of 16.8% over the next two decades. The increase is expected to put additional pressure on healthcare services in the region, especially for children, and Driscoll is working hard to get ahead of it.

"This gift from the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation will be instrumental in enhancing our ability to recruit and retain difficult-to-find pediatric specialists and subspecialists to the Rio Grande Valley, dramatically improving access to specialty health care for children and families." said Wolthoff.

The financial impact on the Valley over the next several years will be tremendous. The addition of so many new pediatric specialists and subspecialists and their families will have a domino effect in which this entire South Texas community will benefit. Once Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley is fully operational, it is expected to inject $107.1 million into the Valley's economy and create more than 1,200 jobs in the region. This gift aligns with the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation's goal to fully address the area's healthcare-related needs.

"The Board and Staff are proud to support Driscoll's expansion into the Rio Grande Valley. Though Driscoll has taken care of Valley children for many years, they'll become part of our community now in a whole new way! These new pediatric specialists will make their homes here – and they'll be invested in our community. In addition, bringing these physicians and teams of experts to our region will enable our families to stay home and receive the family support they need while their children receive excellent medical care," said Judy Quisenberry, Executive Director of Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation.

"Driscoll is so thankful for the generosity of the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation to the children of the Rio Grande Valley. Their transformative gift allows Driscoll to help those who need help the most. All the children of South Texas will benefit from having a stronger, healthier Rio Grande Valley," said Eric Hamon, President and CEO of Driscoll Health System.

The gift announcement was made at a press conference and check presentation Wednesday, March 29, at the construction site of Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, which is set to open soon.

"At Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley, we are building more than a building. We are building a team of dedicated pediatric specialists to make a great community an even better one. We are honored to have the opportunity to serve the children and families of the Rio Grande Valley," said Wolthoff.

About Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley …

Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley will be a new state-of-the-art, independent and the only designated freestanding pediatric specialty hospital in the region. Patient services will include Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Emergency Services, and Acute Inpatient and Outpatient Surgery. The new hospital also will provide numerous other pediatric services including rehabilitation, imaging, laboratory and specialty programs such as the Child Life Program. Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley will greatly enhance our commitment to providing children with more convenient access to specialty and acute care services in the Rio Grande Valley.

About Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation …

Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation invests in and serves as a catalyst for ideas, partnerships, medical education, research and programs that improve the health and quality of life in the Rio Grande Valley. The Foundation defines health as a state of complete physical, mental, spiritual, and social well-being. The Legacy Foundation works with other organizations to measurably improve the health of those living in Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, and Willacy Counties supporting programs that promote healthy lifestyles and providing increased access to healthcare for all. For more information, visit www.vblf.org.

