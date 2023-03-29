Edison Law Group Launches Free Trademark Promotion for Entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON, D.C, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison Law Group, a leading intellectual property law firm, is offering a new trademark promotion to help entrepreneurs protect their business. Clients who purchase a patent search from the firm will also receive a free trademark.

Starting a business is already a difficult enough task, but the COVID-19 pandemic has added additional challenges for business owners. Many companies have been forced to pivot their strategies in response to the pandemic while others have been struggling to get off the ground. The team at this firm recognized the gravity of the situation and felt compelled to offer their support. To that end, they devised a unique promotional campaign aimed at easing the burden and helping fellow business owners thrive during these trying times.



Trademark registration is an essential step for any business that is looking to protect their intellectual property and prevent others from using a similar name or logo. By offering the promotion, the firm is working to help more entrepreneurs protect their brand and put their business on the path to success.

The mission of Edison Law Group is to aid entrepreneurs in comprehending the different approaches for securing their intellectual property. Those who are interested in learning more about the firm's complimentary trademark promotion are encouraged to reach out to its team via phone or email. The team will gladly assist business owners in initiating the process of safeguarding and protecting their brand.



Edison Law Group has 35 years of patent law experience and helps protect the ideas of hard-working inventors. The firm's attorneys have a wealth of knowledge in intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, and copyrights, and are committed to providing high-quality legal services to their clients. Edison Law Group understands the challenges entrepreneurs face and is here to help them to navigate the complex world of intellectual property.

For more information about Edison Law Group, please see its website or contact:

Michael Meyer, Esq. Junior Associate

Edison Law Group

1-800-848-5957

info@edisonlawgroup.com

