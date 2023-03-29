NAISMITH MEMORIAL BASKETBALL HALL OF FAMER, AND PELICAN'S VP OF BASKETBALL OPERATIONS, SWIN CASH, CREATES A COMMUNITY FOR WOMEN IN SPORTS WITH SHE'S GOT TIME

Inaugural She's Got Time Summit Takes Place in New Orleans from June 28th - June 30th and Features Speakers Gayle Benson, Sue Bird, Tamika Tremaglio, LaChina Robinson, Kristin Bernert, Mistie Bass-Boyd, Benita Fitzgerald-Mosley, Tamika Williams-Jeter, Jen Hale, Nicole Pullen Ross, Meka White Morris, and Teresa Resch, With More to be Announced

NEW ORLEANS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- She's Got Time and its Founder, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, and the New Orleans Pelican's VP of Basketball Operations, Swin Cash, is proud to announce the inaugural large-scale gathering of its unique intergenerational community of women in sports. Set to take place in New Orleans, LA, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, LA 70113 from Wednesday, June 28th – Friday, June 30th, 2023, the She's Got Time Summit will extend the organization's mission of elevating, highlighting, and connecting women in sports who are committing time to discover more about who they are and how they influence others beyond sports.

For tickets and additional information, please visit https://shesgottime.com/summit/.

Women from across the sports world will share their expertise with attendees for three days through interactive workshops, panel discussions, and curated networking events. To showcase the vast array of careers, opportunities, and resources in the sports world and the diversity within the industry's cultural ecosystem, Swin Cash has recruited an impressive cast of executives and former athletes to power the inaugural Summit.

Swin explains why the community is integral, "The creation of this intergenerational community is important because we, as Women in Sports, sometimes endure hardships throughout not just our professional lives, but within our personal lives as well. She's Got Time stands as the larger voice for all Women in Sports to be heard, feel seen, and undoubtedly understood no matter the circumstance."

Among the featured speakers are award-winning athletes like WNBA champion Mistie Bass-Boyd, Director of Men's Athlete and Team Marketing at Nike; Olympic gold medalists Sue Bird and Benita Fitzgerald-Mosley, who have both parlayed their experience into the world of advocacy for other women in sports; Dayton Women's Basketball head coach Tamika Williams-Jeter, who was a two-time NCAA champion as a collegiate athlete herself; journalist Jen Hale, founder of sideline pass; and Nicole Pullen Ross, Private Wealth Manager, Sports & Entertainment at Goldman Sachs. Swin, Bird, Williams-Jeter, and Asjha Jones are sharing the stage for the first time since 2002, when they lead UConn to an unforgettable 39-0 season culminating with the NCAA Championship.

The selected speakers include women who have leveraged significant influence in professional men's sports, including New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson; Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association Tamika Tremaglio; Minnesota Twins EVP and Chief Business Officer Meka White Morris; Toronto Raptors Vice President of Basketball Operations Teresa Resch and Columbus Crew President of Business Operations Kristin Bernert.

About She's Got Time (SGT)

SGT is built on a foundation that is focused on kinship. Women in sports have long been the trailblazers, change makers, and catalysts for movement in an industry that impacts culture and our world in a big way. SGT will continue that legacy by building a community amongst these women – we will not be afraid to have tough conversations and share insights to solve long-standing issues that women in sports continue to face. SGT curates authentic and genuine spaces to engage and learn, content to tell our inspirational stories, and we offer opportunities throughout the year to pour into our tribe. The effects will be a stronger foundation and a more stellar trajectory for women where our work, lifestyle, and well-being will be positively impacted. Our goal is to take on collective core issues head-on and work together on solutions regardless of where you are in your career. SGT is the platform and home for executives and our future leaders to be a resource for each other and to have true intergenerational connectivity that will set everyone up for success. As a collective, we've got time to pour into each other, and we will build the dreams and careers for our future – together.

About Swin Cash

Swin Cash, an illustrious Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, currently serves as the Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development for the New Orleans Pelicans. A three-time WNBA champion (2003, 2006, 2010), four-time WNBA All-Star (2003, 2005, 2009, 2011), and two-time WNBA All-Star Game MVP (2009, 2011), Swin also helped lead the U.S. Women's National Team to two Olympic gold medals (2004, 2012) and was named one of the WNBA's Top 20 Best and Most Influential players. Cash also covered sports and culture for several media outlets, including Turner Sports, CBS Sports, and MSG Network. Off the court, Swin founded Cash for Kids, a charity whose mission is to motivate, educate & elevate kids through physical fitness, nutrition, education, cultural trips, and sports camps. She is proud to have worked extensively with the NBA as a global ambassador for social responsibility and civil rights. Although Swin holds many titles, there are none greater to her than that of a wife to her husband – Steve Canal , and mother to their two boys – Saint Cash-Canal and Syer Cash-Canal.

