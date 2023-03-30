Nimbio Partners with Grata Life to Provide Next Generation Resident Experience

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, U.S., March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nimbio, a patented, low-cost cellular solution that enables every gate and buzzer door to be opened with a cell phone, announces a new partnership with Grata, a Smart Living Operating System (SLOS) for multi-residential properties, including apartments, off-campus student housing, and condos. The Grata SLOS brings buildings into the future with smart technology. Combined with Nimbio’s hardware, Grata is a full end-to-end solution that allows residents to use a single credential to unlock gates, front doors, side doors, common spaces and even unit front doors—all with one easy-to-use app that has a seamless interface for property managers.
According to a nationwide National Apartment Association amenity survey, 84% of renters in the marketplace say they want smart home tech in their units.
“Smart home technology, including access control, has become very affordable—enabling properties to enhance their infrastructure and provide new amenities to their residents without a major capital investment,” said Elaine Haney, CEO of Nimbio.
Grata has cracked the code on mobile engagement in multifamily buildings and now, with Nimbio, can easily provide residents and operators with an all-in-one, plug-and-play technology solution to turn older apartment, condo and student housing buildings into Smart Living buildings. Grata’s SuperApp allows residents and property managers to stay connected with one place for building announcements, rent payments, service requests and keyless entries.
“Grata partnering with Nimbio provides a unique offering to multifamily properties with garden-style assets, gated communities and walk-ups,” said Troy Crema, CEO & Co-Founder of Grata. “Together, this will allow residents and property managers to trigger every access point in their community through the Grata SuperApp, ultimately leading to an amazing living experience, substantial operational efficiency and more revenue. This will have a major impact on multifamily retrofits across the USA and Canada. Exciting times ahead!”
The combined Nimbio and Grata solution optimizes digital experiences for residents and property managers, while eliminating costly key replacements and operational inefficiencies.
“Nimbio is excited to pair with Grata to blend a state-of-the-art SLOS with durable, low-cost, easy-to-use hardware to help modernize existing access control systems,” said Elaine Haney, CEO of Nimbio. “The partnership is allowing both companies to extend our respective product lines in important ways that will create incremental value for our customers.”
About Nimbio
Nimbio was founded in 2018 with the creation of a simple solution, which enabled a front gate to be opened with a cell phone. Since then Nimbio has made thousands of gates and buzzer doors ‘smart.’ With its low-cost, cellular, patented technology, Nimbio is modernizing old access control hardware, increasing the safety and security of common access points, and taking great strides at improving last-mile delivery in partnership with major delivery partners in restricted access, multi-unit properties (RAMPs).
For more information, visit www.nimbio.com.
About Grata
Grata is a multifamily and student living focused PropTech out of Toronto, Canada that has created a Smart Living Operating System, a "Next-Gen OS for Multifamily Living and Student Housing“ Resident/Property Manager Smartphone App, Web Appsl, and more that integrates with existing building hardware systems and property management software to create resident/PM engagement north of 10+ visits per day, and increases operational efficiencies for multifamily and student housing asset owners.
Grata is present and scaling in major cities and college campuses across the U.S. and Canada.
For more information, visit www.grata.life.
Jason Domangue
Nimbio
+1 512-963-2492
jason@nimbio.com
Contact
