MJ Care, Inc. Launches CareForce Division

Flexible healthcare staffing addresses growing challenges faced by providers
MJ Care, Inc. continues to position itself as committed to solving provider challenges. The industry is evolving, and so are we—without losing sight of what’s important: quality, compassionate care.”
— Dr. Lisa Mueller, Vice President of Operations
NEW BERLIN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MJ Care, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of CareForce, the organization’s healthcare staffing division. CareForce furnishes providers with healthcare professionals in part-time, full-time and temporary capacities, with temp-to-perm options available to fill critical roles.
CareForce is the reinvention of RehabForce: a long-time MJ Care, Inc. service focused exclusively on therapy staffing. The decision to re-brand and re-launch CareForce was born of a necessity to expand its focus and address growing staffing challenges faced by hospitals, clinics, long-term care communities and other care providers.
CareForce fills staffing gaps left by illness, maternity, disability, medical and military leaves, vacations and both planned and unexpected staff departures. MJ Care, Inc. takes the burden off providers by handling the placement process from start to finish—including screening, interviewing, background checks, credentialing, licensing, placement and follow-up.
The organization harnesses more than 45 years of experience working with caregivers in flexible staffing solutions that meet partners where they are, with solutions specific to their needs. Beyond filling vacant positions, MJ Care, Inc. strives to place qualified, capable, compassionate individuals who align with the culture of the organization.
“Through CareForce, MJ Care, Inc. continues to position itself as an organization committed to solving the challenges of the providers we partner with,” says Dr. Lisa Mueller, Vice President of Operations. “The industry is evolving, and so are we—without losing sight of what’s important: quality, compassionate care.”
MJ Care, Inc.’s ability to service the staffing needs of healthcare organizations stems from its strong industry reputation. The organization has spent decades cultivating an extensive network of well-qualified healthcare professionals, while establishing uncompromising standards in ethics, compliance and patient care.
Learn more about CareForce and healthcare staffing solutions offered by MJ Care, Inc. at www.mjcare.com.
# # #
MJ Care, Inc. is a private, family-owned and –operated rehabilitation services company based in New Berlin, WI that has served Wisconsin for more than 45 years. CareForce is the healthcare staffing division of MJ Care, Inc., designed to help hospitals, clinics and care facilities fill short-term, long-term, temporary or permanent staff vacancies—whether planned or unexpected—with qualified professionals. Our decades of experience, solutions-driven approach to customer service and penchant for supporting caregivers culminate in what staff, partners and patients have come to know as The MJ Way™.
Dr. Lisa Mueller
MJ Care, Inc.
+1 414-329-2497
information@mjcare.com
Visit us on social media: LinkedIn Facebook Twitter
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Dr. Lisa Mueller
MJ Care, Inc.
+1 414-329-2497
information@mjcare.com