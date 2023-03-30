EMERSON WARD UNVEILS VIDEO SERVICES FOR ASSET MANAGEMENT INDUSTRY

From portfolio manager interviews to recruitment and firm highlight reels, videos are an essential tool to grow a firm’s brand and reputation.”
— Brian Ward, Founder and Creative Director, Emerson Ward
RHINEBECK, NEW YORK, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerson Ward, a leading boutique creative service agency for the asset management industry, today announced a new video service designed for hedge funds, mutual fund managers, and other asset management firms. The new video service features three offerings - video production, editing and training and consulting.
The number of asset management firms and managers turning to videos to differentiate their brands and share perspective is growing by double digits*. Designed to make it easy for firms to quickly capitalize on the growing importance of video, the new services enable firms to extend their marketing efforts with professional video services and training.
“From portfolio manager interviews to recruitment and firm highlight reels, videos are an essential tool to grow a firm’s brand reputation,” said Brian Ward, Founder and Creative Director, Emerson Ward. “The addition of video to our portfolio of offerings is a significant step forward in our work to offer firms a comprehensive set of creative services when and however they need them.”
From full video production to simply extending the capabilities of in-house teams, each of the offerings can be customized based on firm needs. The video production offering covers the entire process from ideation and scriptwriting to pre-production, shooting, editing and distribution. The consulting and training offering helps firms enhance their in-house know-how through training or source materials and specifications including how to set up an in-house studio. The editing offering allows firms to speed up the editing process and help ensure the final product is on brand and professional.
About Emerson Ward
Emerson Ward is a boutique creative agency providing professional web, digital, collateral, and content solutions to the asset management and fintech ecosystem. Combining industry know-how with design expertise, we work with traditional and alternative asset managers, fund distributors, RIA's, VCs and more. For design tips and perspective visit the Emerson Ward blog: https://www.em-ward.com/blog
* Peregrine, 2022 Global 100 Study.
Jeff Gilfillan
Emerson Ward
Jeff@em-ward.com
Visit us on social media: LinkedIn
You just read:
EMERSON WARD UNVEILS VIDEO SERVICES FOR ASSET MANAGEMENT INDUSTRY
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.