Maxim Group LLC to Host the Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference on March 30th at 9:00 A.M. ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference. The conference will take place on Thursday, March 30th, 2023, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET

Ongoing adoption of electric vehicles, more technology in automobiles, and lighter and more efficient batteries can create opportunities for companies in many sectors. Executives involved in different parts of the electric vehicle and auto tech markets will discuss future opportunities and sector changes.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Panel Topics
Track 1:
9:00 a.m. ET – Innovations in EV Charging
10:00 a.m. ET – Mining for Electric Vehicles
11:00 a.m. ET – New EV Charging Solutions & Products
12:00 p.m. ET – Building a New EV Supply Chain
1:00 p.m. ET – Delivering Large EV Orders
2:00 p.m. ET – Cyngn – Company Introduction
2:30 p.m. ET – BEAM Global - Company Introduction
3:00 p.m. ET – The Future of Batteries
4:00 p.m. ET – Multiple Markets for EVs
5:00 p.m. ET – Anson Resources – Company Introduction

Track 2:
9:30 a.m. ET – NaaS Technology - Company Introduction
10:00 a.m. ET – NEO Battery Materials - Company Introduction
10:30 a.m. ET – Ideanomics - Company Introduction
11:00 a.m. ET – Data I/O - Company Introduction
11:30 a.m. ET – Autonomous Sensors and Driving
12:30 p.m. ET – Ideal Power - Company Introduction
1:00 p.m. ET – Graphex Group - Company Introduction
1:30 p.m. ET – Aptera Motors - Company Introduction
2:00 p.m. ET – Volcon - Company Introduction
3:00 p.m. ET – Rare Earth & EVs

About Maxim Group LLC  
Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

About M-Vest  
M-Vest is a division of Maxim Group that services an online community and provides investors access to emerging growth companies through conferences, corporate presentations, and one-on-one meeting coordination. Its website, M-Vest.com, serves as a digital marketplace of ideas, founded to be community of issuers, investors, and thought leaders. This unique platform also provides access to investment opportunities through Regulation D and Regulation A securities offerings. To learn more, visit M-Vest.com


Michael Quintavalla
Chief Administrative Officer of Investment Banking
212-895-3500

