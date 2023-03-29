Lightbridge Provides Business Update and Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

There were 2,803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,255 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 and provided an update on the Company's continued progress.
Significant Milestones in 2022 and year-to-date 2023 include:
Seth Grae, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation, commented, “2022 was an important year for Lightbridge, with significant progress across the fuel development program, bolstered by our Strategic Partnership Project Agreement with Idaho National Laboratory, announced in late December. This transformative collaboration with DOE’s lead national laboratory for nuclear energy will support fuel performance modeling and regulatory licensing efforts for the future commercial deployment of Lightbridge Fuel.”
“We entered 2023 with strong momentum, completing our second GAIN voucher with PNNL relating to the manufacturing process of Lightbridge Fuel. We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts with both INL and PNNL to refine a process suitable to produce fuel material coupons for our upcoming irradiation tests in the Advanced Test Reactor as well as enriched uranium rodlets for future in-reactor testing.”
“The world can only adequately address growing threats to energy security with increasing nuclear power generation as part of the energy-generating mix. For nuclear energy to grow significantly around the world, it must provide improved economics, as well as enhanced safety and non-proliferation. Lightbridge Fuel is uniquely positioned to achieve these goals and is backed by a worldwide patent portfolio. We expect 2023 will be a very exciting year for Lightbridge; we look forward to keeping shareholders apprised of developments,” concluded Mr. Grae.
Financial Highlights
The Company strengthened its working capital position at December 31, 2022 and had no debt.
Cash Flows Summary
Balance Sheet Summary
Operations Summary
FISCAL YEAR 2022 CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST
Lightbridge will host a conference call on Thursday, March 30th at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be led by Seth Grae, President, and Chief Executive Officer, with other Lightbridge executives available to answer questions.
To access the call by phone, please register at this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time. The webcast can be accessed at the following link (webcast).
A webcast replay will also be available for a limited time at the following link (webcast replay).
About Lightbridge Corporation
Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential for delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid. Lightbridge has secured a long-term strategic partnership with Idaho National Laboratory (INL), the United States’ lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.ltbridge.com.
Forward Looking Statements
With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the timing and outcome of research and development activities, other steps to commercialize Lightbridge Fuel™ and future governmental support and funding for nuclear energy. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of the Company's product and service offerings; the Company’s ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors, including small modular reactors; the Company's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in the Company’s fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of our nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with war in Europe and risks associated with the further spread of COVID-19, including the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people, economies, and the Company’s ability to access capital markets; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing the Company’s business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, our intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2021 and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements”, all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.
LIGHTBRIDGE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|28,899,997
|$
|24,747,613
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|115,264
|113,452
|Total Current Assets
|29,015,261
|24,861,065
|Other Assets
|Prepaid project costs
|345,000
|—
|Trademarks
|108,225
|101,583
|Total Assets
|$
|29,468,486
|$
|24,962,648
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|350,331
|$
|171,521
|Total Current Liabilities
|350,331
|171,521
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized shares, 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 authorized, 11,900,217 shares and 9,759,223 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
|11,900
|9,759
|Additional paid-in capital
|173,595,385
|161,772,641
|Accumulated deficit
|(144,489,130
|)
|(136,991,273
|)
|Total Stockholders’ Equity
|29,118,155
|24,791,127
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|29,468,486
|$
|24,962,648
LIGHTBRIDGE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Revenue
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Operating Expenses
|General and administrative
|7,490,086
|7,158,558
|Research and development
|669,818
|1,366,496
|Total Operating Expenses
|8,159,904
|8,525,054
|Other Operating Income
|Distribution from joint venture
|—
|119,641
|Contributed services - research and development
|372,612
|527,927
|Total Other Operating Income
|372,612
|647,568
|Total Operating Loss
|$
|(7,787,292
|)
|$
|(7,877,486
|)
|Other Income
|Interest income
|289,435
|8,127
|Foreign currency transaction gain
|—
|33,694
|Total Other Income
|289,435
|41,821
|Net Loss Before Income Taxes
|(7,497,857
|)
|(7,835,665
|)
|Income taxes
|—
|—
|Net Loss
|$
|(7,497,857
|)
|$
|(7,835,665
|)
|Accumulated Preferred Stock Dividend
|—
|(477,991
|)
|Additional deemed dividend on preferred stock due to the beneficial conversion feature
|—
|(213,720
|)
|Deemed dividend upon induced conversions of Series A and Series B Preferred Stock to common stock
|—
|(3,509,328
|)
|Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders
|$
|(7,497,857
|)
|$
|(12,036,704
|)
|Net Loss Per Common Share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(1.71
|)
|Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
|10,834,574
|7,035,510
LIGHTBRIDGE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Operating Activities
|Net Loss
|$
|(7,497,857
|)
|$
|(7,835,665
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
|Common stock issued for services
|45,000
|254,994
|Stock-based compensation
|842,704
|826,493
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(1,812
|)
|59,008
|Prepaid project costs
|(345,000
|)
|—
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|193,810
|(140,919
|)
|Accrued legal settlement costs
|—
|(4,200,000
|)
|Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
|(6,763,155
|)
|(11,036,089
|)
|Investing Activities
|Trademarks
|(6,642
|)
|(16,021
|)
|Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|(6,642
|)
|(16,021
|)
|Financing Activities
|Net proceeds from the issuances of common stock
|11,026,785
|14,821,354
|Net proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|—
|270,857
|Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(104,604
|)
|(824,153
|
)
|Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
|10,922,181
|14,268,058
|Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|4,152,384
|3,215,948
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year
|24,747,613
|21,531,665
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Year
|$
|28,899,997
|$
|24,747,613
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
|Cash paid during the year:
|Interest paid
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Income taxes paid
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Non-Cash Financing Activities:
|Accumulated preferred stock dividend
|$
|—
|$
|691,711
|Exchanges of preferred stock Series A and B to common stock
|$
|—
|$
|3,366
|Payment of accrued liabilities with common stock
|$
|15,000
|$
|69,690