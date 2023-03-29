Kurt Wittin Announces Launch of Seventeen Pools in California

Kurt Wittin, a seasoned entrepreneur and construction industry expert, is proud to announce the launch of his latest venture, Seventeen Pools.
WINNIPEG, MB, CANADA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kurt Wittin, a seasoned entrepreneur and construction industry expert, is proud to announce the launch of his latest venture, Seventeen Pools. This premier pool construction company is committed to providing exceptional pool construction services to clients across California.
With over two decades of experience in the construction industry, Wittin is known for his unwavering commitment to excellence, innovative thinking, and entrepreneurial spirit. He has founded and operated several successful companies over the years and has been recognized for his contributions to the industry.
Seventeen Pools is one of the addition to Wittin's portfolio of successful companies, and it is poised to become one of California's leading pool construction companies. The company's team of skilled professionals brings a wealth of experience and expertise to every project they undertake. Whether it is a custom design or a simple repair, Seventeen Pools is committed to delivering exceptional results.
"I am excited to launch Seventeen Pools in California, a state that is known for its love of outdoor living and beautiful weather," said Kurt Wittin. "Our team is committed to delivering exceptional pool construction services that are tailored to our clients' unique needs and preferences."
Seventeen Pools specializes in a wide range of pool construction services, including custom pool designs, pool remodeling, repairs, and maintenance. The company also offers outdoor living space design services, such as custom-built outdoor kitchens, fire pits, and cabanas.
The company's team of professionals is committed to providing personalized services to each client they work with. From the initial consultation to the final project walkthrough, they take the time to understand each client's vision, budget, and timeline to ensure that the final product exceeds their expectations.
Seventeen Pools' website features a portfolio of completed projects, providing potential clients with an idea of the level of quality and attention to detail they can expect from the company. The website also includes a blog section that offers useful tips and insights on pool construction, maintenance, and outdoor living spaces.
"We understand that every project is unique, and we take the time to understand our clients' needs and preferences," said Wittin. "Our team is committed to delivering exceptional results that exceed our clients' expectations, and we are excited to share our expertise with clients across California."
Seventeen Pools is committed to using high-quality materials and the latest technology in every project they undertake. The company works with some of the best suppliers in the industry, ensuring that each project is built to last.
The company's team of professionals is also committed to staying up-to-date with the latest industry trends and innovations. They regularly attend industry events and conferences to stay informed about the latest technologies, materials, and techniques.
"We understand that the pool construction industry is constantly evolving, and we are committed to staying ahead of the curve," said Wittin. "Our team is always learning and growing, and we are excited to bring the latest industry innovations to our clients."
Seventeen Pools is now accepting new clients across California. The company's team of professionals is committed to delivering exceptional pool construction services that exceed their clients' expectations. For more information about Seventeen Pools or to schedule a consultation, please visit the company's website at https://seventeenpools.com/.
Media Contact:
Kurt Wittin
Email: info@seventeenpools.com
Phone: 204.809 4102
