Wing Assistant Lands in Forbes' Best Startup Employers List

Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2023) - Wing Assistant made it to Forbes America's list of Best Startup Employers for 2023. Forbes' fifth annual roundup, produced in partnership with market research firm Statista, evaluated 2,600 qualified startups on employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. In its first year on the list, Wing placed 183rd.

"I am humbled that Wing Assistant was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers," said Roland Polzin, Co-Founder of Wing. "As a young company that provides remote talent to businesses, company culture is at the forefront of everything we do - this affirmation by Forbes just feels good to the entire team and shows us that we are on the right track building our fast-growing company."

This distinction from Forbes follows at the heels of other company milestones, including surpassing $12M in annual recurring revenue. Wing has more than 1,000 team members in 10 countries, and is a 100% remote workforce.

Wing Assistants are typically college-educated, fluent English speakers who have passed a rigorous vetting process and an in-depth training and testing program. Furthermore, all assistants have supervisors and a team to rely on for help. Wing constantly strives to provide assistants with a strong support system, above-market salaries, and opportunities for advancement and professional learning.

About Wing Assistant:

Founded in 2018, Wing Assistant is the world's #1 fully managed virtual assistant service, providing startups with an end-to-end solution for finding remote talent to help them focus on their core activities by taking over recurring work. Wing assistants handle administrative tasks such as social media management, inbox and schedule coordination, and more.

Wing clients get a dedicated assistant, a Customer Success Manager, a surrounding team for support, and an industry-first virtual assistant management software to streamline communication, task management, file sharing and collaboration. Wing is the only mobile on-demand concierge service app in the space that learns about the user and leverages AI to improve its service. Clients can use the app to share to-do lists and workflows to their assistant. They may also record video instructions and share credentials with their assistants through the app.

