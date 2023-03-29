Affiliated Monitoring Partners with Podium to Integrate the Platforms and Offer Discounted Pricing for its Alarm Dealer Customers

To learn more about Portal+ and the Podium partnership, visit Affiliated Monitoring, Booth #23051, at ISC West, the leading security industry trade show in the U.S. ISC West starts March 28th through March 31st at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

Affiliated Monitoring, the leading provider of live agent alarm monitoring services and technology, has integrated its award-winning partner tools for alarm dealers with Podium, a trusted market leader in interaction management platforms.

Affiliated is announcing a first-of-its-kind integration with Podium, designed specifically for alarm dealers. Podium, already a popular communication tool for alarm dealers, now gets easier and more powerful to use for Affiliated customers who can use the new integration to sync all their contacts from the monitoring database to their Podium account, reducing data entry work in Podium and streamlining messaging and marketing to their customers.

Down East Protection Systems (DEPS), a North Carolina-based electronic security services provider and Affiliated Monitoring customer, has utilized Podium to improve the quality of their interactions with customers and prospects. "Since implementing Podium, we have seen an increase in the number of reviews written for our service, which has greatly improved our company rating online. In addition, Podium has allowed us to interact with existing customers more efficiently by sending reminders for scheduled appointments, requests for reviews and payment reminders. Utilizing Affiliated's contact sync allows us to sync our central station contacts with Podium and keep all our contacts up to date. This will also allow us to increase our growth goals by sending targeted mass messages to our customers," commented Laura Gomez, Installation Coordinator, DEPS.

"At Affiliated we fuel a culture of innovation by continuously surveying and talking to our customer base in order to understand their evolving needs and requirements. They consistently report that they want solutions that optimize and improve every aspect of interactions with their customers, so we are excited to be able to add the Podium integration as our latest exclusive feature," said Daniel Oppenheim, CEO, Affiliated Monitoring. "When it comes to customer service communications, we found a meaningful number of our customers were already using Podium, one of the most popular software solutions for alarm companies looking to augment and replace voice calls and email with SMS text messaging, so it made perfect sense for Affiliated to build this integration with them."

Additionally, Affiliated is joining Podium's partner referral program; Affiliated customers interested in using Podium's popular customer messaging tool will be eligible for discounted rates from Podium.

About Affiliated Monitoring

Affiliated Monitoring is one of the largest and most innovative providers of security, fire, health and IoT professional monitoring services in North America. From world-class redundant monitoring centers in Texas and New Jersey, Affiliated's award-winning, talented monitoring agents and technology platform power the growth engines of thousands of companies. For more information visit https://www.affiliated.com/

About Podium

Podium exists to help local businesses thrive, so they can focus on what matters most: their customers. Today, more than 100,000 local businesses are powered by Podium, helping to facilitate millions of customer interactions and payment transactions. From customer-generated reviews, to more seamless communication offerings and contactless payment tools, Podium is modernizing the way local businesses operate and grow their businesses. Podium is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and was founded in 2014. To learn more, click here.

