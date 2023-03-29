LangOps Category Leader, Unbabel, Selects Atlanta Tech Marketing Agency, Alloy, as its Global Agency of Record

The firm will support the AI-powered Language Operations platform provider with media relations, content marketing, brand creative, and social media services

Today, Alloy, an integrated marketing agency for global tech brands, announced that Unbabel, the AI-powered Language Operations (LangOps) platform that helps businesses deliver multilingual customer experience at scale, has selected the firm as its global agency of record. The announcement comes after Unbabel conducted a thorough and competitive agency search process.

Founded in 2013 in Lisbon, Portugal, Unbabel's platform blends machine and human translation so that brands can provide a consistent multilingual customer experience, grow to new markets and build trust around the world. In 2022, Unbabel snagged a high performer position in G2's Machine Translation Grid, and was recognized as a Sample Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Natural Language Technologies.

As Unbabel's next growth chapter begins, Alloy is tasked with amplifying brand voice and accelerating lead generation through a mix of content marketing, media relations, brand creative and social media services. The agency's modern approach to B2B buyer engagement is proven to help enterprise IT brands stand out in fiercely competitive markets, which is critical for companies like Unbabel that operate in face-paced, disruptive segments.

"At Unbabel, we believe that customers should expect exceptional experiences in their native language, anywhere they are in the world. So, in Q4 2022, we sought to find an agency that was as passionate about multilingual experiences as we are," said Reanna Mardinger, Unbabel's vice president of communications. "It was critical that our winning agency be both technically sophisticated and creatively obsessed. We found that rare mix in Alloy."

Alloy also stood out in Unbabel's agency search process due to its MarTech sector experience, which includes personalization software, loyalty tools and customer education platforms, as well as its fluency in artificial intelligence. In fact, 70% of Alloy's clients sell products built on AI.

"Amidst the highly competitive MarTech landscape, Alloy stands out as a preferred agency because of our specialized industry knowledge combined with our creative communications edge," said Melissa Baratta, the agency's senior vice president. "We are proud to welcome a world-leading LangOps Platform like Unbabel to the growing list of category creators and industry innovators that we represent."

About Alloy

Alloy (previously known as ARPR) is an integrated marketing agency full of problem solvers and idea makers whose work reverberates throughout the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. The firm's deep expertise in earned media, content marketing, social platforms and digital advertising enables us to launch multi-channel campaigns that help global technology brands engage with their buyers, shape public opinion, build lasting influence and grow their market share. Since 2012, Alloy has been named a 10-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year, Fastest Growing PR Agency, and noted for Best Use of Measurement and Data. To see how Alloy stands out from the crowd, visit AlloyCrew.com and follow @Alloy_Crew on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Unbabel

Unbabel eliminates language barriers so that businesses can thrive across cultures and geographies. The company's Language Operations platform blends advanced artificial intelligence with humans in the loop, for fast, efficient, high-quality translations that get smarter over time. Unbabel helps enterprises grow into new global markets and builds customer trust by creating more consistent, high-quality multilingual customer experiences across marketing and customer service. Based in San Francisco, CA, Unbabel works with leading brands such as Booking.com, Nestle, Panasonic, Patagonia, and UPS, to communicate effortlessly with customers around the world, no matter what language they speak.

