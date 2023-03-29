Runtriz Integrates with WhatsApp to Power Guest and Staff Communication for Hotels

Runtriz expands its customer communication capabilities by introducing a new WhatsApp integration, allowing guests to effortlessly and immediately connect with staff.

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Runtriz, a leading provider of mobile hospitality technology solutions and a Radius Networks company, announces an integration with WhatsApp, the highly popular messaging platform known for its ease of use and versatility amongst international travelers. With the Flybuy platform already integrated into WhatsApp, this latest announcement represents an extension of Radius Networks' messaging capabilities and further enhances their reach. As a ubiquitous and convenient technology with excellent privacy features, WhatsApp is a familiar technology for app users, especially international travelers, eliminating any barriers of communication and providing peace of mind for both guests and hotels that prioritize privacy.

With WhatsApp messaging capabilities, guests can easily and securely communicate with hotel staff before, during, and after their stay. From requesting room service to making restaurant reservations to seeking recommendations on local attractions, guests can stay connected with the hotel. Guests can also receive real-time updates on their reservation status and any changes to their booking via a messaging platform that they trust.

"Adding WhatsApp messaging capabilities to our platform is transformative, especially for hotels that cater to tech-savvy international guests and the growing populations of digital natives," says Alonso Vargas, Runtriz SVP of Product Development. "It's easy to use, free, and incredibly popular, with over two billion users worldwide. By leveraging this communication channel, hotels can provide their guests with an unparalleled level of convenience and personalization, enhancing their overall experience."

The new WhatsApp messaging capabilities are integrated into Runtriz's existing platform, which already features a suite of solutions for hotels, including mobile check-in, food and beverage ordering, in-room controls, and virtual concierge services. With this addition, Runtriz now offers one of the most comprehensive hospitality technology platforms on the market.

Runtriz is committed to helping hotels and other hospitality businesses remain at the forefront of innovation by providing them with cutting-edge technology. To learn more about the new WhatsApp messaging capabilities, visit http://www.runtriz.com.

About Runtriz and Radius Networks

Runtriz is the leading provider of contactless mobile guest engagement solutions for the hospitality industry. Runtriz creates apps that connect the hospitality industry with their guests via solutions such as mobile F&B ordering, guest service requests, event scheduling, messaging, guest feedback, ID verification, contactless mobile check-in, mobile key, and in-room controls. Runtriz is a part of Radius Networks' Flybuy Platform, which is a customer experience platform that uses location intelligence to help businesses generate repeat customers with a comprehensive, turnkey, system that is currently live in over 50 countries.

