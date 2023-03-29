Crescent Hotels & Resorts to Manage Colonial Williamsburg Hospitality Venues

Historically Inspired Hotels and Restaurants Join Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent Division

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized and award-winning operator of over 120 hotels and resorts, has announced the addition of Colonial Williamsburg Resorts to its Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent portfolio. The site of Virginia's former colonial capital, Colonial Williamsburg is renowned for its extensive 18th-century Historic Area and Art Museums. Today, as the largest American history museum in the world, Colonial Williamsburg blends unique properties with an incomparable historic location, further advancing its mission "that the future may learn from the past."

Colonial Williamsburg offers visitors a selection of five unique offerings within the official collection of Colonial Williamsburg Resorts. Designed to cater to a wide variety of traveler preferences and budgets, distinctive luxury accommodations can be found at:

Visitors to Colonial Williamsburg Resorts will experience one of America's 50 greatest public courses at the Golden Horseshoe Golf Club. Designed by the father-and-son team of Robert Trent Jones Sr. and Rees Jones, the club comprises 36 walkable holes over two courses. Relax and rejuvenate at the Spa of Colonial Williamsburg, featuring a full menu of rejuvenating treatments, fitness center and indoor/outdoor swimming pools. With over 300 acres of top-tier offerings, Colonial Williamsburg is a complete getaway offering shopping, outdoor adventures and family activities located just minutes from the properties.

Additionally, Crescent will oversee the collective 19 food and beverage outlets found at Colonial Williamsburg's hotels and historic taverns located along Duke of Gloucester Street in the living history museum's Historic Area. Enjoy 18th-century inspired chophouse recipes at The King's Arms Tavern, southern flavors crafted in the form of fresh salads and perfect pub bites at Sweet Tea & Barley and even grab & go snacks and beverage offerings at Dubois Grocer and McKenzie Apothecary. Guests of Colonial Williamsburg are greeted with a variety of culinary expertise with a blend of restaurants, bars, lounges, and cafes located in and around the Historic Area.

To learn more about Colonial Williamsburg, view photos, or to make a reservation at any of the properties, please visit the Colonial Williamsburg website or call 855-231-7240.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit http://www.crescenthotels.com and http://www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

About The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation preserves, restores and operates Virginia's 18th-century capital of Williamsburg. Innovative and interactive experiences highlight the relevance of the American Revolution to contemporary life and the importance of an informed, active citizenry. The Colonial Williamsburg experience includes more than 600 restored or reconstructed original buildings, renowned museums of decorative arts and folk art, extensive educational outreach programs for students and teachers and 18th-century inspired culinary options from historic taverns situated along historic Duke of Gloucester Street. Colonial Williamsburg Resorts complement the experience, offering guests five unique hotel properties including the iconic Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star, AAA Five Diamond Williamsburg Inn, newly renovated Williamsburg Lodge-Autograph Collection, Williamsburg Woodlands Hotel and Suites, the Griffin Hotel, and authentic 18th-century Colonial Houses. The resort offers a range of events and amenities including four historic taverns, 15 food and beverage outlets providing exquisite culinary experiences from casual to elegant dining, the Golden Horseshoe Golf Club featuring 36 holes designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and his son Rees Jones, a world-class full-service spa and fitness center, pools, meeting and flexible event spaces, and scenic gardens providing the perfect venue for weddings and special events. Merchants Square, built alongside the Historic Area in 1935 as one of the first planned shopping districts in the United States, features more than 40 specialty boutiques with products ranging from apparel to fine jewelry, art, specialty foods and gifts. Philanthropic support and revenue from admissions, products and hospitality operations sustain Colonial Williamsburg's educational programs and preservation initiatives.

