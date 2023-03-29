Journey Medical Corporation Reports Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

There were 2,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,218 in the last 365 days.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced financial results and recent corporate highlights for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
Claude Maraoui, Journey Medical’s Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our first year as a public company had many achievements and challenges, including the impact of generic competition on our Targadox® brand and supply chain issues for Ximino® and Exelderm®, which were resolved in 2022. Looking beyond these challenges, and forward into 2023, we have accomplished a great deal over this past year, particularly revenue growth for Qbrexza® and Accutane® in addition to the revenue contribution of Amzeeq® and Zilxi®, acquired in January 2022. These four products accounted for approximately 77% of our total revenue for the year. In 2023, we look forward to continued revenue growth from these products and achieving clinical milestones in our Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating DFD-29 for the treatment of rosacea. We expect a top-line data read out from the DFD-29 Phase 3 clinical trials in the second quarter of 2023 and to file a New Drug Application (“NDA”) in the second half of 2023.”
Financial Results:
Recent Corporate Highlights:
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is focused on identifying, acquiring, developing and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets eight products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology’s most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words “the Company”, “we”, “us” and “our” may refer to Journey Medical. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “expect,” “will,” “could,” “project,” “intend” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials, including disruptions that may result from hostilities in Europe; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; potential recovery of funds lost from previously disclosed cyber security breaches; as well as other risks described in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, subsequent Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings we make with the SEC. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands except for share and per share amounts)
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|32,003
|$
|49,081
|Accounts receivable, net of reserves
|28,208
|23,112
|Inventory
|14,159
|9,862
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,309
|2,438
|Total current assets
|77,679
|84,493
|Intangible assets, net
|27,197
|12,552
|Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|189
|89
|Other assets
|95
|150
|Total assets
|$
|105,160
|$
|97,284
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|36,570
|$
|22,812
|Due to related party
|413
|641
|Accrued expenses
|19,388
|22,733
|Accrued interest
|160
|-
|Income taxes payable
|35
|8
|Line of credit
|2,948
|812
|Deferred cash payment (net of discount of $9)
|4,991
|-
|Installment payments – licenses, short-term
|2,244
|4,510
|Operating lease liability, short-term
|83
|98
|Total current liabilities
|66,832
|51,614
|Term loan (net of debt discount of $180)
|19,826
|-
|Installment payments – licenses, long-term
|1,412
|3,627
|Operating lease liability, long-term
|108
|-
|Total liabilities
|88,178
|55,241
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, $.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 11,765,700 and 11,316,344 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|1
|1
|Common stock - Class A, $.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 6,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|1
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|85,482
|80,915
|Accumulated deficit
|(68,502
|)
|(38,874
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|16,982
|42,043
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|105,160
|$
|97,284
JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in thousands except for share and per share amounts)
|Three-month periods ended
|Twelve-month periods ended
|
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Product revenue, net
|$
|15,921
|
|$
|17,517
|$
|70,995
|
|$
|63,134
|Other revenue
|45
|-
|2,674
|-
|Total Revenue
|15,966
|17,517
|73,669
|63,134
|Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of goods sold – product revenue
|
|7,718
|
|
|9,525
|
|30,775
|
|
|32,084
|Research and development
|
|4,256
|
|
|1,992
|
|10,943
|
|
|2,739
|Research and development - licenses acquired
|-
|-
|-
|13,819
|Selling, general and administrative
|
|13,987
|
|
|15,057
|
|59,468
|
|
|39,833
|Wire transfer fraud loss
|-
|-
|-
|9,540
|Total operating expenses
|
|25,961
|
|
|26,574
|
|101,186
|
|
|98,015
|Loss from operations
|
|(9,995
|)
|
|
|(9,057
|)
|
|(27,517
|)
|
|
|(34,881
|)
|Other expense
|Interest income
|(50
|)
|
|
|-
|(60
|)
|
|
|(2
|)
|Interest expense
|
|617
|
|
|4,096
|
|2,019
|
|
|7,034
|Foreign exchange transaction losses
|67
|-
|89
|-
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|
|-
|
|
|263
|
|-
|
|
|447
|Total other expense
|
|634
|
|
|4,359
|
|2,048
|
|
|7,479
|Loss before income taxes
|
|(10,629
|)
|
|
|(13,416
|)
|
|(29,565
|)
|
|
|(42,360
|)
|Income tax expense
|13
|8,335
|63
|1,634
|Net Loss
|$
|(10,642
|)
|
|$
|(21,751
|)
|$
|(29,628
|)
|
|$
|(43,994
|)
|Net loss per common share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.60
|)
|
|$
|(1.64
|)
|$
|(1.69
|)
|
|$
|(4.32
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares:
|Basic and diluted
|17,729,238
|13,244,773
|17,531,274
|10,189,844
Use of Non-GAAP Measures:
In addition to the GAAP financial measures as presented in our Form 10-K that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Company has, in this press release, included certain non-GAAP measurements, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share basic and Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest, taxes and depreciation, less certain other non-cash and infrequent items not considered to be normal, recurring operating expenses, including, share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory step-ups from the purchases of intangibles assets and products, severance, wire transfer fraud loss and foreign exchange transaction losses. In particular, we exclude the following matters for the reasons more fully described below:
Adjusted EBITDA per share basic and Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted are determined by dividing the resulting Adjusted EBITDA by the number of shares outstanding on an actual and fully diluted basis.
Management believes use of these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance because (i) it allows for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, (ii) it excludes the impact of non-cash or, when specified, non-recurring items that are not directly attributable to the Company’s core operating performance and that may obscure trends in the Company’s core operating performance and (iii) it is used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help analyze the Company's results. However, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share basic, Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted and any other non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company and the manner in which they are calculated may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures or the calculations of the same non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including the Company’s competitors.
The table below provides a reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP measures:
JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Adjusted Operating Net Loss)
(Dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)
|Three-month periods ended
|Twelve-month periods Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|GAAP Net Loss
|$
|(10,642
|)
|$
|(21,751
|)
|$
|(29,628
|)
|$
|(43,994
|)
|EBITDA:
|Interest
|567
|4,096
|1,959
|7,032
|Taxes
|13
|8,335
|63
|1,634
|Depreciation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|1,227
|491
|4,277
|2,474
|EBITDA
|(8,835
|)
|(8,829
|)
|(23,329
|)
|(32,854
|)
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:
|Share-based compensation
|1,440
|2,425
|4,425
|2,466
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|-
|263
|-
|447
|Inventory step-up expense
|110
|2,299
|635
|6,538
|Wire transfer fraud loss
|-
|-
|-
|9,540
|R&D
|4,217
|1,992
|10,870
|2,739
|Foreign exchange transaction losses
|67
|-
|89
|-
|Severance
|-
|175
|27
|175
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(3,001
|)
|$
|(1,675
|)
|$
|(7,283
|)
|$
|(10,949
|)
|Net loss per common share Basic and diluted:
|GAAP Net loss
|$
|(0.60
|)
|$
|(1.64
|)
|$
|(1.69
|)
|$
|(4.32
|)
|Non-GAAP Net loss
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|(1.07
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares Basic and diluted:
|17,729,238
|13,244,773
|17,531,274
|10,189,844