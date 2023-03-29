The Global Bone Biopsy Systems Market Size is Predicted to Reach USD 408.9 Million by 2032, At a CAGR of 6% - Report by Fact.MR

Global bone biopsy systems market to expand nearly 2X by 2032. Fact.MR’s detailed industry analysis provides valuable market insights for better understanding.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global bone biopsy systems market is estimated at US$ 227.6 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% through 2032. Remarkable use case and safety provided by bone biopsy systems is the main factor expected to drive market expansion.



Bone biopsy systems are integrated into biopsy procedures to detect or diagnose cancer or any other abnormality in bone cells. Owing to government standards and safety requirements in end-user operations, key players are focusing on delivering quality and standardized products for patient safety. Assured product quality and less associated risks will boost the adoption of powered bone biopsy tools in the market.

Use of bone biopsy systems have increased significantly for the early detection of cancer, bone disorders, and CKD. Bone biopsy procedures are associated with less pain and damage to the body as compared to open surgeries, which is why they are highly demanded by end users and patients alike.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global bone biopsy systems market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% and be valued at US$ 408.9 million by 2032.

The market witnessed 4.2% CAGR during the period of 2017-2021.

Under use case, bone marrow biopsy diagnosis dominates the market and is valued at US$ 153.4 million in 2022.

Europe dominated the market with 35.2% share in 2021.

Based on region, demand for bone biopsy devices is expected to increase at CAGRs of 6% and 6.7% in Europe and South Asia & Oceania, respectively.



“Bone biopsy systems expected to reflect attractive near-term opportunities for medical device market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Bone Biopsy Systems Industry Research

Bone Biopsy Systems Market by Use Case : Bone Marrow Biopsy Bone Lesion Biopsy

Bone Biopsy Systems Market by Diagnostic Application : Bone Disorder Diagnosis Bone Cancer Diagnosis Bone Infection Detection Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosis Others (Differentiating between Benign or Malignant tumor)

Bone Biopsy Systems Market by End User : Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics ASCs

Bone Biopsy Systems Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Report Attributes Details Bone Biopsy Systems Market Size (2021A) US$ 216.7 Million Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 227.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (2032F) US$ 408.9 Million Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6% CAGR North America Market Share (2021) ~47.7% No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 108 Tables No. of Figures 108 Figures

Market Development

The business environment in the bone biopsy systems market continues to reflect a rollup within the industry despite difficult economic conditions. Leading manufacturers are competing to secure dominance in the bone biopsy systems market, such as Teleflex, BD, and Laurane.

Powered bone biopsy systems have established a new benchmark for bone biopsy procedures for practitioners, pathologists, and patients, attracting new entrants into the market.

The bone biopsy systems market is extremely consolidated with the top 3 manufacturers accounting for more than 60% of global revenue. The stepping-in of global medical device leaders such as BD has further boosted the competition among market players.

Key Companies Profiled

Becton, Dickinson, and company

Teleflex

Laurane medical



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bone biopsy systems market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of use case (bone marrow biopsy, bone lesion biopsy), diagnostic application (bone disorder diagnosis, bone cancer diagnosis, bone infection detection, chronic kidney disease diagnosis, others), and end user (hospitals, orthopaedic clinics, ASCs), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

