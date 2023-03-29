Landmark Properties, Inc., Gilbane Building Company, and CUBE 3 Architects Celebrate Topping Out at The Standard at Philadelphia

The new student housing project will feature 280 units for local college students

PHILADELPHIA, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company, Landmark Properties, CUBE 3 Architects, and their subcontracting partners celebrated the official topping out of The Standard at Philadelphia, a new 280-unit luxury student housing project in University City.

Gilbane is providing construction management at-risk services for the construction of the 18-story tower located adjacent to the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University at 119 South 31st Street. The new 280-unit, 802-bed mid-rise building will feature upscale finishes, including gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style laminate floors, and large closets. Floor plans range from studios to six-bedroom units. Community amenities include a fitness center, a sports simulator, an elevated pool and hot tub deck, a sauna, computer labs, a study lounge, a clubhouse, a grill station, and a gaming lounge. The complex will also have more than 3,000 SF of retail space on the Upper 30th Street level.

Under Gilbane's mentorship, Pride Enterprises Incorporated (PEI) is managing the interior fit-out and finish trades for the project. The partnership between Gilbane Building Company and PEI spans over five years and has included projects such as Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia, Vare Recreation Center renovation, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Schuylkill Avenue Research Building.

"We appreciate all of the hard work and dedication by our trade partners to get to this milestone," said Shawn Carlin, Senior Vice President and Philadelphia Business Leader at Gilbane Building Company. "This project is one of the most logistically challenging projects I have ever encountered, and our team has risen to the challenge. No obstacle or constraint has proven too large. We couldn't be more excited to deliver this remarkable student housing facility to the University City community this summer."

Construction is expected to be complete by late summer 2023. More information on The Standard at Philadelphia can be found at http://www.thestandardphiladelphia.com.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide.

With a local office in the Navy Yard, Gilbane has been "Building Philadelphia" for nearly 40 years. Our Philadelphia operation is actively engaged in a diverse array of construction initiatives: innovative biotechnology and life sciences lab spaces; commercial office buildings and contemporary workspaces; groundbreaking academic and research facilities; healthcare infrastructure improvements; warehouses and distribution centers; and cultural, sport and public performance venues. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

