The International Association of Approved Basketball Officials, Inc. and Amerigroup Georgia Partner for Workforce Development Program

Basketball officiating program to provide economic stability and critical job training skills for underserved communities, including youth transitioning out of foster care.

Amerigroup Georgia and the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials, Inc. (IAABO) today announced a partnership to train individuals from underserved communities across Atlanta, including youth transitioning out of foster care, to become basketball officials. The training will provide earning opportunities and help participants build critical work and leadership skills.

"Young people transitioning out of foster care often have less stable employment and earn lower wages, many without any financial safety net. This is why we are proud to partner with IAABO to provide training that can not only lead to much needed extra income for those who need it most, but also helps trainees develop the skills they need to build stable and happy adult lives," said Mel Lindsey, President, Amerigroup Georgia. "As part of our ongoing commitment to the whole health of the communities we serve, we are pleased to offer access to opportunities, especially to our foster care youth, that help participants realize their full potential, secure meaningful work, build financial independence, and learn skills that will serve them in future employment."

The IAABO course is an eight- to twelve-week program that provides participants with rules and mechanics training. Participants will have the opportunity to build a new, challenging part-time career with flexible hours. Not only will these young adults learn critical leadership skills and how to be role models in their communities, they will make new friends, build connections and get great exercise to stay in shape.

"IAABO is proud to team up with Amerigroup Georgia as part of our shared mission to provide opportunities for young people of all races and economic backgrounds to seek gainful employment while helping to ensure fair play and sportsmanship in the game of basketball," said Felix Addeo, Executive Director, IAABO.

This latest partnership is part of Amerigroup's ongoing efforts to address critical priorities across the state, including health equity and workforce development efforts. Amerigroup manages Georgia Families 360 (GF360), the single care management organization in charge of coordinating care for children in Foster Care, children receiving Adoption Assistance and select youth in the Juvenile Justice system. GF360 has deployed a team of employment specialists who maintain relationships with employers, focus on workforce development and understand the needs of transitioning youth seeking employment. These specialists manage external client facing relationships, partner with corporate and regional business areas, and develop partnerships to address local and system workforce needs.

The parent company of Amerigroup Georgia, Elevance Health, will launch training partnerships with IAABO in eight other cities, including Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, Cleveland, Newark, New York City, South Bend, Milwaukee, and Washington, D.C. The program kicked off March 15 in Atlanta.

About IAABO

Founded in 1921, IAABO is a 501 (c) 6 membership association that publishes comprehensive educational programs, reference materials including guidelines for local organizations, self-evaluation forms, lesson plans supported by state-of the-art technology, and video libraries. IAABO's stated purposes are:

To educate, train, develop, and provide continuous instruction for basketball officials

To promote the welfare of the game of basketball, its players and officials.

To maintain the highest standard of basketball officiating.

To encourage the spirit of fair play and sportsmanship.

To have available at all times an adequate number of thoroughly trained and capable officials.

To cooperate with all organizations officially connected with the game of basketball in its interests and ideals.

Through a worldwide organization of some 200 local "boards" spanning 38 States and 11 foreign counties, IAABO has been the unparalleled and undisputed leader in worldwide training of basketball officials. For more information about IAABO, visit www.iaabo.org

ABOUT AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE OF GEORGIA

Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia helps improve healthcare access and quality for more than 600,000 low-income Georgians by developing innovative care management programs and services. Members are assured care that is not only accessible but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated, and patient-centered. Amerigroup Georgia provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in their health care. Through health education programs, members are empowered to choose and sustain a healthy lifestyle. For more information about Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia, visit www.myamerigroup.com/ga.

