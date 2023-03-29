People first. Future forward. Cominar reaffirms its presence in the real estate landscape with a new brand positioning

MONTREAL, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - One year on from the transaction that privatized the company under a new consortium of owners, Cominar is launching a renewed brand positioning that both restates its prominence in the Quebec real estate market and attests to its ambition for the future.

With nearly sixty years of experience and expertise, Cominar has, since its inception, been shaping the real estate landscape, continually distinguishing itself with its down-to-earth and friendly approach. The new brand positioning aims to reaffirm Cominar's desire to stand out in the sector as well as in the hearts of its customers, in terms of its actions and its attitude.

Cominar takes a stand with a new ambition: to shape modern and remarkable communities of the future.

With its commercial assets strategically located near major transit routes and the public transportation network, Cominar aims to develop vital environments that can accommodate all aspects of life. A primary example of this vision is Centropolis, where rental properties under the Mostra banner are currently under construction in partnership with Cogir and Divco. This project is designed to create a space within Centropolis where people can live, work, and play.

"Today, we are taking a stand," said Mario D. Morroni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cominar. "We have a clear plan to create more value here, today, and tomorrow. The world continues to change, and real estate must adapt to the needs of communities and the challenges of society. Our new signature, 'People first. Future forward.' encapsulates the spirit of what we want to accomplish: proximity and relevance in everything we do."

A brand platform to renew the commitment

The new positioning is in line with the brand renewal launched in 2018, at which time Cominar modernized its logo and brand image. With its new positioning, Cominar (re)affirms its resolve to ensure people stay at the top of its priorities list.

Connected, pleasing and inspiring like never before.

"We've built on our strengths so that this positioning today reflects our very essence, while also being resolutely turned towards the future and modernity," says Sandra Lécuyer, Head of Culture and Brand. "I am proud of this new signature, as it's very much in line with our conviction that a better world is formed through experiences shared in common places. Nearly three years into the world-changing pandemic, we believe life is best when we spend time together in inspiring spaces."

Following the internal launch that made all its employees brand ambassadors, Cominar launches its brand platform with a dedicated page on its website, a video and an ad campaign that will unfold on social media and in traditional medias from April to September 2023.

ABOUT COMINAR

Founded in 1965, Cominar is one of the largest real estate owners and managers in Quebec. Driven by our values and expertise, our mission is to create modern, distinctive living environments across our portfolio of office, retail and mixed-use properties. With assets that have high densification potential and are strategically located near major transit routes and the public transportation network, our ambition is to build modern and remarkable communities that will reshape the urban landscape and positively impact the people of today as well as future generations. Our signature, 'People first. Future forward.' guides our daily actions and allows us to make our properties attractive and enjoyable everyday destinations. www.cominar.com

