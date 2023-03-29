Enrollment First, Inc. Partners with Health in Transportation, New Technology to Tackle CDL Driver Health Concerns!

Enrollment First, Inc. has formed a partnership with Health in Transportation to deliver a groundbreaking and revolutionary web-based tool called the CDL Health Scanner to professional drivers across the nation.

KNOXVILLE , Tenn., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recent years, the transportation industry has struggled to retain qualified drivers due to mass shortages; an additional 300,000 drivers are lost each year due to poor health alone. It is a problem the CDL Health Scanner aims to help resolve by giving drivers a preventive maintenance tool that flags potential health concerns.

"It's an incredible preventive tool for a driver to have access to," commented Hazen Mirts, President and CEO of Enrollment First, Inc. "It gives them the ability to keep up with their personal health on the road, which is central to our business model at Enrollment First. We strive to deliver high quality health tools and products for business' success, especially for drivers in the transportation industry."

"It's an exciting day for the transportation industry," said Bob Perry, President of Health in Transportation. "At a crucial time when every driver counts, the new CDL Health Scanner is a health prevention tool for drivers. Its proprietary technology uses the smartphone's camera to scan an individual's face and analyze key vital signs. Now drivers can see how their personal engine is running, staying compliant while protecting their livelihoods."

The CDL Health Scanner can analyze blood pressure, respiration, heartbeat, and body mass index, subsequently providing health education resources, MedWell coaching for lifestyle changes, and reminders of key licensure disqualification risks. Drivers are often unaware of deteriorating health, which directly affects their work and their well-being. With the CDL Health Scanner, they will have the tools, support, awareness, and knowledge to tackle health concerns prior to these issues affecting their ability to earn income.

About Health in Transportation.

For more than four decades, Health in Transportation (HIT) has brought pragmatic and revolutionary health solutions for professional transit and truck drivers. Their programs are geared towards raising personal preventive health awareness through practical tools and exceptional coaching methods drivers can access on the go. Leading the way is Bob Perry, the president of HIT, whose dedication is rooted in his family history of professional driving and a personal understanding of health barriers drivers face.

About Enrollment First, Inc.

Enrollment First, Inc., led by President and CEO Hazen Mirts, is a health solutions company based in Knoxville, TN that combines simple and affordable benefits with powerful technologies. With over 22 years as a leader in the Health Benefits Marketplace, Enrollment First offers uniquely customizable benefits for motor carriers and owner operators within the Transportation Industry. With an innovative technology that grants clients 24/7 access to benefits, advanced reporting, and an in-house Service Center, Enrollment First removes the hassle of the enrollment process. Additionally, Enrollment First supports PEOs and traditional large group employers; independent contractors and staffing agencies; small businesses and individuals in the insurance marketplace. For more information, visit www.enrollfirst.com.

Media Contact

Hazen Mirts, Enrollment First, Inc., 1 (865) 684-1030, hmirts@enrollfirst.com, https://enrollfirst.com/

Bob Perry, Health In Transportation, 1 602-692-2734, bob@healthintransportation.com, https://www.healthintransportation.com/

SOURCE Enrollment First, Inc.