Wilbur C. Milhouse III Named a Member of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees by Governor of Illinois

CHICAGO, IL, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Governor JB Pritzker has announced that Wilbur C. Milhouse III will serve as a Member of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. This 6-year position is critical to the success and governing of the University of Illinois as a whole. The Board is responsible for the residents of Illinois as it manages appropriately managing funds by the General Assembly and for the proper administration and government of the University.

Mr. Milhouse is a proud graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, where he earned both his M.S. in Structural Engineering and in Civil Engineering and a B.S. in Civil Engineering. He is a longtime supporter of the University, having served on multiple university boards including the College of Engineering Board of Visitors and the CEE Alumni Association Board of Directors.

Mr. Milhouse possesses over 30 years of diversified civil and structural engineering experience and has a desire to improve communities around the world. Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc., a firm that was started in the basement of his home in 2001, has now grown into a thriving global enterprise that employs nearly 600 team members and provides nine services across ten different industries. In 2012, Mr. Milhouse expanded his philanthropic reach through co-founding Milhouse Charities—a 501c3 non-profit organization that supports the education, exposure, and advancement of underrepresented youth and minorities in science, technology, engineering and math.

"I am honored to be named a member of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees", shares Mr. Milhouse. "My time spent at the University of Illinois inspired me to reinvest into the community and to make the most of every opportunity. That experience made me who I am today, and I am committed to serving the Board with honor and bringing the University success through my term."

