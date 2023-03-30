Angel Grey is inspiring people with her modelling career with constant dedication to building a fan following

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Through hard work and dedication, Angel is gaining popularity and has become a renowned creator and model.
Angel is a highly persistent individual who has become a rising fame due to her undeniable hard work and dedication to succeed.
Angel, prior to becoming a model 3 years ago, worked in the corporate industry where the judgement came in heavily for wishing to pursue a modelling career. However, Angel is now becoming a renowned model while building a huge following on all social media platforms.
When we interviewed Angel, she explained that she pursued this job at a young age due to the empowerment and freedom it brings her as an individual. She has never slowed down from reaching her goals despite several setbacks and challenges. As an independent woman with growing recognition and fame, Angel has come a long way and continues to inspire people around her. Through perseverance, the actress and model has amassed the attention of several prominent figures which has attributed to her gaining popularity.
Angel also stated that she removes the stigma around her job by being open and confident about what she does with anyone she engages with. ‘It is about being confident in what you do and not allowing the negative stigma around it to even be allowed into the conversation. I’m a very direct person, which I feel you have to be in this industry.
‘I moved out at 19 with my own mortgage from money saved in my corporate job. Pursuing my modelling career has only ever allowed me to level up and strive for the freedom I have always wanted.’
Angel has a passion for luxury cars, owning her dream car, a Range Rover SVR, at 24, is something she never thought possible. Calling this ‘surreal’ and ‘overwhelming’ where ‘it all still feels like a dream.’ Angel wishes that people continue to look up at her to be confident and do whatever makes you happy.
‘Modelling has this stigma regarding its morals but then on the flip side, it's seen to be a very simple easy side hustle. What’s a shame about this, is for me and my fellow creators, our 15 hour days with constant networking and content creating gets downplayed and demoralised. In reality, we work as hard as anyone else self-employed and this idea of it being easy needs to be removed. If people had a conversation with us, they may come to realise this.’
