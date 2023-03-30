Martin M. Cooper, Chair Emeritus of Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley, Nominated for LABJ 2023 Citizenship Award
LA Business Journal nominates Martin M. Cooper, Chair Emeritus of the Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley, for 2023 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Award.CANOGA PARK, CA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley is proud to announce the nomination of Martin M. Cooper, a past Board Chair, currently Chair Emeritus, and a long-time supporter of the organization, for the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2023 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Awards. The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Biltmore Hotel, located at 506 S. Grand Ave, Los Angeles.
Cooper, a marketing professional with extensive experience in strategic planning, crisis management, public relations, community outreach, organizational development, promotion, and cause-related marketing, has been interviewed on these topics by several prestigious news organizations. His firm, Cooper Communications, Inc., has represented a broad range of corporate, governmental, healthcare, and nonprofit clients, from entrepreneurial firms to Fortune 500 corporations.
Cooper is an alumnus of Boys & Girls Club of Venice and has been a member of the Board of Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley since 2006. He continues as a member of the Board. Cooper has made significant contributions to the organization, and he is the recipient of the Bronze Medallion, signifying "Long and dedicated service to boys & girls."
He has been honored for his professional, civic and philanthropic accomplishments by the U.S. Congress; California State Senate and Assembly; County of Los Angeles; City of Los Angeles; and United Chambers of the San Fernando Valley. He received the Fernando Award, the highest recognition for volunteerism and philanthropy in the San Fernando Valley. and numerous other honors for various nonprofit and business organizations.
Commenting on his volunteerism, Cooper stated, "I have structured my volunteerism — and decisions regarding where I volunteer — around three precepts: Can my involvement truly make a difference? Is it local to the community in which I live and have my business? Can I see the results of my support and volunteerism? Organizations such as Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley and the Jewish Home for the Aging both fit these criteria, and why, among my other involvements, they are the most important to me."
Seventeen years ago, Cooper created the Cooper Reading Challenge, as a program at Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley, designed to instill a love of reading and books in young people. Since then, more than 2,500 young people have selected books for themselves and/or family members, underwritten by funds Cooper raises from his civic, business, and philanthropic associates.
In 2021, Cooper and his wife Barbara initiated the Cooper Family Endowed Fund for Literacy Programs. This generous gift and vision allows Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley to grow the impact of literacy for members today and tomorrow.
Geovanny Ragsdale, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley said, “Because of Marty’s long commitment to literacy, the Board at BGCWV voted to recognize one of our flagship programs as the Cooper Literacy Program last year. It's has been an honor to partner with him on his quest to ensure no child is left behind."
The mission of Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible adults. The organization provides safe and positive spaces with engaging mentors for young people to learn and grow.
The nomination of Cooper for the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2023 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Awards is a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding contributions to Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley and the community at large. Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley wishes him the best of luck at the awards ceremony.
