Luxury Handbag Market to Receive Highest Growth of USD 42.48 Billion by 2029, Size, Shares, Trends, Future Demand, Growth and Revenue Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the luxury handbag market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 22.61 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 42.48 billion by 2029

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “ Luxury Handbag Market ” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) highlights opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The Luxury Handbag market research report encompasses a thorough analysis of the Luxury Handbag industry with respect to several factors that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. Furthermore, key players, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. It is a top-notch market research report generated by skillful and experienced team players who support in accomplishing absolute growth and success in the business. As per this report, the market is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.



By synchronizing with project managers, the team provides the clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modeling, use of technologies, acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities, and new markets. It includes detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. To achieve success in the competition of the global marketplace, going for this global market analysis report is key. The Luxury Handbag marketing report takes into account all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the luxury handbag market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 22.61 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 42.48 billion by 2029. “Handbag” dominates the type segment of the luxury handbag market owing to the rising number of fashion-conscious consumers globally.

Get a Sample PDF of the Luxury Handbag Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-luxury-handbag-market

From the name itself, it is clear that luxury handbag are the handbags that are crafted using high grade and quality materials. Luxury handbags are manufactured by skilled craftsmen and are seen as an investment and a symbol of prestige. Luxury handbags are easily available via online and offline modes of distribution.

Opportunities

Rising Research and Development Operations

Increased funding from federal government pertaining to the research and development proficiencies is also bolstering the growth of the market. Research and developmental operations directed towards sustainable development will ensure optimum and judicious use of resources, thereby improving the market value.

Rise in the Technological Advancements

Rising technological advancements pertaining to the manufacturing technology is further inducing growth in the market value. Increasing number of technological advancements driven with a view to minimize the production costs and wastage coupled with rise in the acceptance of laundry services that are accessible over the internet has ensured a bright future for the market.

Furthermore, upsurge in the strong demand for various end-use industries will positively impact the market’s growth rate. Additionally, rise in the awareness among people about e-commerce platforms and growing awareness regarding the benefits of handbags will further cushion the market's growth rate. Also, rising number of product innovation activities rising number of working women population across the globe and availability of different colors, shapes, and designs that offer aesthetic appeal will further increase the demand of the smart bottle market.

Some of the major players operating in the Luxury Handbag Market are:

Macy’s Inc. (US)

MARC JACOBS INTERNATIONAL, LLC (US)

Michael Kors (US)

LACOSTE (France)

PVH Corp. (US)

MCM Worldwide (Germany)

Michael Kors GmbH (Switzerland)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (US)

Cartier International SNC (France)

Guccio Gucci S.p.A. (Italy)

Giorgio Armani S.p.A. (Italy)

Valentino S.p.A. (Italy)

Burberry Group PLC (UK)

Chanel S.A. (France)

Dolce & Gabbana S.R.L. (Italy)

Prada S.p.A. (Italy)

Atelier (US)

Louis Vuitton (France)

Tory Burch LLC (US)

Recent Development

In February 2022, Louis Vuitton a French company is increasing its capacity to produce ultra-high-end handbags, to ramp up competition in France with Hermès USA. On the other hand, Hermes USA is opening three new factories as it wrestles to keep up with the demand for some of its products.

Obtain the Extensive PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-luxury-handbag-market

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Luxury Handbag Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Luxury Handbag Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Luxury Handbag Market Drivers

Fashion Consciousness Influenced The Market Growth

Growth in the number of social media bloggers coupled with rising penetration of social media platforms is widening the scope of growth for the market. In other words, rising awareness about the latest trends and designs via celebrity and blogger endorsements coupled with the consciousness to wear the latest trends is directly influencing the market growth of the market. Also, growth and expansion of consumer goods industry is directly influencing the market growth rate.

Growing Awareness to Direct the Market Demand and Supply

Increased awareness about the different types of brands in the market is inducing increased demand and supply on global scale. Rising availability of a wide array of raw materials to manufacture the handbags is inducing a good market growth rate.

Growing Disposable Income to Direct the Luxury Handbag Market Growth

Rising spending capacity on premium products coupled with increasing internet penetration is inducing the market growth rate. Additionally, the rise in the use of personal stuff and the prevalence of improved distribution sector is creating a great scope of growth for the market.

For Additional Market Analysis Insights, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-luxury-handbag-market

Luxury Handbag Market Segmentations:

Type

Handbag

Backpack

Wallet

Material

cotton

Leather

Nylon

Synthetic

End-user

Men

Women

Unisex

Distribution channel

Duty-Free Stores

Online Stores

Discount Stores

Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Luxury Handbag Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the luxury handbag market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the luxury handbag market owing to the fact that some of the countries such as Germany, France, and UK comprise of several key value addition brands that have been gaining higher level of traction among target customers.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to witness significant amount of growth in the eyewear market and is projected to show the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. This is because of the high population and growing acceptance of fashion products.

Table of Content

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Luxury Handbag Market Overview Global Luxury Handbag Market, By Type Global Luxury Handbag Market, By Material Global Luxury Handbag Market, By End-User Global Luxury Handbag Market, By Distribution Channel Global Luxury Handbag Market, By Region Global Luxury Handbag Market, Company Landscape SWOT Analysis Company Profile Questionnaire Related Reports

To Access The Complete Table Of Contents, Click Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-luxury-handbag-market

Browse Related Reports:

Leather Handbags Market By Type (Formal, Casual), Product Type (Handheld Bags, Satchel Bags, Shoulder Bags, Sling Bags, Tote Bags, Others), Bag Size (Small, Regular, Oversized), Price Range (Low, Mid, High), Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail, E-Commerce), End user (Men, Women) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-leather-handbags-market

Cash- in Transit Bags Market , By Bag Type (Deposit Bags, Shipping Bags, Coin Bags, Strap Bags, Stock Bags, Custom Bags), Material Type (Plastic Bags, Paper Bags, Fabric Bags), End-Use (Financial Institutions, Hospitals, Casinos, Hotels, Retail Chains, Government Organizations, Courier Service, Academic Institutions), Country Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cash-in-transit-bags-market

Professional Gear Bags Market , By Product Type (Recreational Shooter Gear Bags, Business Traveller Carry-on Bags, Law Enforcement, Aviation Pilot Bags, Emergency Gear Bags, Emergency Responder Bags, Consumer Bags, Camera Bags, Drone and Quads Bags, Others), Price Range (Premium, Mid, Low), Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-professional-gear-bags-market

Golf Bags Market , By Product Type (Cart Bags, Stand Bags, Staff Bags, Carry Bags, Others), Price Category (High/Premium, Medium, Low), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-golf-bags-market

Europe Luxury Leather Goods Market , By Product (High-, Low-Grade, Mid-Grade), Application (Men and Women), Distribution Channel (Offline Retail Stores and Online Retail Stores) Country (Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-luxury-leather-goods-market

Africa Luxury Leather Goods Market , By Product (High-, Low-Grade, Mid-Grade), Application (Men and Women), Distribution Channel (Offline Retail Stores and Online Retail Stores) Country (Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco and Rest of Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/africa-luxury-leather-goods-market

Middle East Luxury Leather Goods Market , By Type (Footwear, Luggage, Accessories), Product (High-Grade, Low-Grade, Mid-Grade), Application (Men, Women), Distribution Channel (Offline Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-luxury-leather-goods-market

Luxury Watch Market , By Type (Analogue Watch), Gender Type (Men, Women, Unisex), Distribution Channel (Internet Retailing, Departmental Stores, Specialist Retailers, Exclusive Showrooms, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-luxury-watch-market

Luxury Cosmetics Market By Type (Organic and Convectional Products), Product Type (Skincare, Haircare, Makeup and Fragrance), End-User (Male and Female), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Speciality and Monobrand Stores, E-Commerce and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-luxury-cosmetics-market

Women’s Luxury Footwear Market , By Product (Formal Shoes, Casual Shoes, Athletic), Material (Leather, and Non-leather), Distribution Channel (Brand Store, Specialty Store, and Online Sales Channel), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-womens-luxury-footwear-market

Luxury Apparel Market By Product Type (Upper wear, Lower wear and Inner wear), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retail and Others), End User (Men, Women, and Children), Material (Cotton, Silk, Leather, and Denim), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-luxury-apparel-market

Luxury Jewellery Market By Material (Gold, Platinum, Diamond and Others), Product (Necklace, Ring, Bracelet, Earing and Others), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), End User (Male and Female), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-luxury-jewellery-market

Luxury Perfume Market , By End User (Men, Women, Unisex), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online retail, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-luxury-perfume-market

Luxury Hair Care Market , By Product (Hair Colorants, Hair Spray, Shampoos, Conditioner, Hair Loss Treatment Products, Hair Styling Products, Perms and Relaxants), Distribution Channel (Direct Selling, Hypermarkets /Supermarket, Retail Chains, Online Stores, Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Convenience Stores, Other Distribution Channels) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-luxury-hair-care-market

About Data Bridge Market Research, Private Ltd

Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe.

Contact Us