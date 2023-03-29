United Arab Emirates Automotive Sensors (Temperature, Pressure, Oxygen, Position, Motion, Torque, Optical) Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Automotive Sensors Market, By Sensor Type (Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Oxygen Sensor, Position Sensor, Motion Sensor, Torque Sensor, Optical Sensor, Others), By Vehicle Type, By Application, By Technology, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE automotive sensors market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028

Increased production and sales of passenger cars and the growing concerns about road safety coupled with the advancements in the technology to produce advanced sensors are the key driving factors for the UAE automotive sensors market.

Also, the growing popularity of autonomous vehicles and ADAS systems and changing customer inclination toward electric and hybrid vehicles are the other factors that are expected to bolster the UAE automotive sensors market demand over the next five years.

Increased Production and Sales of Passenger Vehicle Drives the Market Growth

In 2020, 158,711 total vehicles were sold in UAE, and the number is continuously growing owing to the increase in the per capita income of consumers and the high demand for comfort and convenience while driving automobiles.

Due to rapid urbanization and improved living standards, consumers are shifting towards adopting advanced luxury and electric vehicles. Also, the improvement in the economic conditions of the country and the growing dependency on personal vehicles for personal commuting are expected to drive the demand for passenger vehicles.

The high sales of passenger cars are expected to fuel the installation of automotive sensors to improve car performance, lower carbon emissions, and enhance passenger car vehicle safety.

The development of road infrastructure and the growing purchasing capacity of consumers fuel the demand for passenger cars, which in turn is expected to boost the market demand over the next five years.

The growing popularity of Electric Vehicle and Autonomous Vehicles Fuels the Market Demand

Autonomous vehicles are one of the major factors responsible for accelerating the demand for automotive sensors in the country. The Dubai roads and transport authority have signed a deal with US firm Cruise to supply driverless taxis in Dubai.

Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy is a great initiative by the UAE that aims to transform 25 percent of the total transportation in Dubai into autonomous mode by 2030. The use of ADAS/AD systems in automobiles that use different kinds of sensors, including temperature, position, speed, and image sensors, is expected to accelerate the demand for the UAE automotive sensors market.

Also, transportation is considered one of the major greenhouse emissions-generating industries. The government is launching plans and initiatives and allocating enormous funds to develop supportive charging infrastructure to boost the sales of electric vehicles all over the country.

Market players are working on research and development activities, and the advances in electric vehicles are accelerating the electrification of powertrain systems. Innovations in electronic powertrain technologies are expected to lower emissions and bolster the demand for automotive sensors through the forecast period.

Advancements in Automotive Sensors Support the High Market Growth

Market players are investing in research and development activities to upgrade the existing infrastructure and introduce innovative and high-performing sensors into the market.

They are developing automotive sensors that can meet the high safety and security requirements set by the leading authorities of the country.

Auto manufacturers integrate non-contact sensors that can prevent wear and contamination errors, offer precise measurement in a high-temperature environment, and save space. The continuous evolution in technology and increased demand for comfort and safety while driving an automobile are expected to propel the UAE automotive sensor market growth over the next five years.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE automotive sensors market.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

BorgWarner Inc. (Delphi Technology)

CTS Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Sensata Technologies

Aleph Automotive Sensors

Maxim Integrated

Report Scope:

UAE Automotive Sensors Market, By Sensor Type:

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Oxygen Sensor

Position Sensor

Motion Sensor

Torque Sensor

Optical Sensor

Others

UAE Automotive Sensors Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

UAE Automotive Sensors Market, By Application:

ADAS

Chassis

Powertrain

Others

UAE Automotive Sensors Market, By Technology:

UAE Automotive Sensors Market, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

