Grand Chess Tour Announces Wildcards for Superbet Chess Classic Romania, Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland and SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia

World Champion and No. 1 Ranked Player Magnus Carlsen to Headline Two Events

Grand Chess Tour, a leading global circuit of international chess tournaments featuring the world's best players, announced the wildcard players for Superbet Chess Classic Romania, Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland and SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia.

The Superbet Chess Classic Romania, sponsored by the Superbet Foundation, will kick off the first leg of the Grand Chess Tour, with all nine full tour players and one wildcard player, Grandmaster Bogdan-Daniel Deac from Romania. This 10-player round-robin tournament will feature a total of $350,000 in prizes for the top performers.

Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland is the first rapid and blitz leg of the tour and will include a 10-player round-robin battle for a $175,000 prize fund. The event will feature six full-tour players and four wildcard players including:

World Chess Champion Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen from Norway

Grandmaster Radoslaw Wojtaszek from Poland

Grandmaster Kirill Shevchenko from Romania

Grandmaster Bogdan-Daniel Deac from Romania

SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia will include nine rounds of rapid and 18 rounds of blitz chess for a total prize fund of $175,000. This event will feature five full-tour players and five wildcard players including:

World Champion Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen from Norway

Former World Champion Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand from India

Grandmaster Ivan Saric from Croatia

Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh from India

Grandmaster Constantin Lupulescu from Romania

"Romanian chess has a rich history of notable performances and talented players. One such example is Corina Peptan, who at just 10 years old, amazed the world of chess by becoming the world chess champion for Romania in her age category back in 1988. Today, we are confident that we can reach similar heights and even surpass them," said Augusta Dragic, President of the Superbet Foundation.

Dragic continued: "We are fully committed to supporting the Romanian Chess Federation and bringing the world's best chess players to Bucharest every year. This year's Superbet Chess Classic promises to be spectacular, with two chess players battling it out in April for the world title. We look forward to welcoming the new world champion to Bucharest for the first leg of the Grand Chess Tour starting on May 5, alongside the world's chess elite. Among them, our very own Bogdan Deac, who serves as an inspirational role model for young chess players who have the unique chance to see their idols every year."

Superbet Chess Classic Romania and Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland are all sponsored by the Superbet Foundation.

The complete field for all three international events are as follows:

Superbet Chess Classic Romania: May 4-16, 2023 - Bucharest, Romania

# Player Name Player Type Country FIDE Average URS Rating 1 GM Alireza Firouzja Full Tour Player FRA 2811 2795 1 GM Ding Liren Full Tour Player CHN 2801 2798 2 GM Ian Nepomniachtchi Full Tour Player FIDE 2778 2789 3 GM Fabiano Caruana Full Tour Player USA 2781 2780 4 GM Anish Giri Full Tour Player NED 2767 2762 6 GM Wesley So Full Tour Player USA 2762 2769 7 GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave Full Tour Player FRA 2746 2766 8 GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda Full Tour Player POL 2767 2767 9 GM Richard Rapport Full Tour Player ROU 2736 2746 10 GM Bogdan-Daniel Deac Wildcard ROU 2656 2691

Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland: May 19-26, 2023 - Warsaw, Poland

# Player Name Player Type Country FIDE Rating URS Rating 1 GM Ding Liren Full Tour CHN 2801 2798 2 GM Wesley So Full Tour USA 2762 2769 3 GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave Full Tour FRA 2746 2766 4 GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda Full Tour POL 2767 2767 5 GM Richard Rapport Full Tour ROU 2736 2746 6 GM Anish Giri Full Tour NED 2767 2762 7 GM Magnus Carlsen Wildcard NOR 2848 2849 8 GM Radoslaw Wojtaszek Wildcard POL 2642 2685 9 GM Bogdan-Daniel Deac Wildcard ROU 2656 2691 10 GM Kirill Shevchenko Wildcard ROU 2607 2664

SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia: July 3-10, 2023 - Zagreb, Croatia

# Player Name Player Type Country FIDE Rating URS Rating 1 GM Ian Nepomniachtchi Full Tour FIDE 2778 2789 2 GM Alireza Firouzja Full Tour FRA 2811 2795 3 GM Fabiano Caruana Full Tour USA 2781 2780 4 GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda Full Tour POL 2767 2767 5 GM Richard Rapport Full Tour ROU 2736 2746 6 GM Magnus Carlsen Wildcard NOR 2848 2849 7 GM Viswanathan Anand Wildcard IND 2739 2750 8 GM Ivan Saric Wildcard CRO 2624 2656 9 GM Dommaraju Gukesh Wildcard IND 2655 2690 10 GM Constantin Lupulescu Wildcard ROU 2584 2602

The confirmed fields for Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz, and the Sinquefield Cup will be announced at a later date.

"We are happy to welcome back to the Grand Chess Tour World Champions Magnus Carlsen and Wiswanathan Anand," said Michael Khodarkovsky, Executive Director of the Grand Chess Tour. "They will be challenged by young and rising stars like Gukesh and Shevchenko, which promises us thrilling and exciting competitions this year."

Tour participants will compete for $1.4 million in cash over the course of the 2023 season, events include:

Superbet Chess Classic Romania: May 4-16, 2023 , Bucharest, Romania

, Bucharest, Romania Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland: May 19-26, 2023 , Warsaw, Poland

, Warsaw, Poland SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia: July 3-10, 2023 , Zagreb, Croatia

, Zagreb, Croatia Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz: November 12-19, 2023 , Saint Louis, Missouri, USA

, Saint Louis, Missouri, USA Sinquefield Cup: November 19-December 3, 2023, Saint Louis, Missouri, USA

Chief Tour Arbiter IA Chris Bird (USA) and Deputy Chief Tour Arbiter IA Ignatius Leong (Singapore) have also been appointed arbiters for the Grand Chess Tour. The Grand Chess Tour expresses our warmest gratitude to IA David Sedgwick (England) for his talent and efforts as Chief Tour Arbiter from 2015 to 2022. Arbiters for each event will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit grandchesstour.org.

