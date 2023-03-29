Doctors for Disaster Preparedness (DDP) Plans 41st Annual Meeting in Tucson July 7-9

TUCSON, Ariz., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctors for Disaster Preparedness (DDP) will hold its 41st annual meeting in Tucson, Arizona, at the Doubletree Tucson—Reid Park on July 7-9. The theme of the meeting is: Global Crises: Reawakening vs. Reset.

Two full days of lectures on Saturday and Sunday will address several global crises including access to energy, pandemics, economic disruptions, food shortages, climate-change concerns, and threats of war.

Crises are not unusual in our world. Willie Soon will give an historical perspective on the 17th century crisis related to the sun-earth connection. Donald W. Miller, M.D., will give a perspective on the U.S. Civil War.

The mobile shelter display funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the 1980s, designed to protect against nuclear, chemical, and biologic threats, will be available for viewing for the first time in decades. Stephen Jones, who has brought nuclear preparedness training to thousands of first responders, will discuss myths and facts about nuclear weapons and protective measures.

Banquet speaker Robert Zubrin will discuss the role of nuclear energy in providing an affordable, abundant, environmentally friendly solution to the world's rapidly growing demand for electricity-generating capacity. The Case for Nukes is the most recent of his many books.

The COVID pandemic showed the urgent need for better response planning, which will be discussed by Steven Hatfill, M.D.

Are we overlooking an affordable, safe method for environmental cleanup as well as protection against viruses and antibiotic-resistant pathogens? John MClain will discuss the use of ozone, already used by some airlines, in health and industrial applications.

The meeting format allows opportunity to ask questions and to interact personally with speakers. Virtual attendance via Zoom will also be available for those who cannot attend in person. To register and view program updates, see ddponline.org. Direct press inquiries to Dr Orient at janeorientmd@gmail.com.

Doctors for Disaster Preparedness provides information to help save lives in the event of natural or man-made disasters.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com

