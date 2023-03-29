Top Forex Signals Apps Revealed in a New Rating by Traders Union

Trading signals are important not only to novice traders, but also experienced investors planning to earn passive income. TU analysts compiled a rating of the top performing Forex Signals Apps.

Trading signals are an important way to earn passive income. You can use them to trade in financial markets by using information provided by more experienced traders and analysts. Trading signals are also important to novice traders, as they can be used to improve knowledge and skills and gain a better understanding of how the market works. Traders Union experts compiled a rating of Forex signals apps, offering the best conditions.

What is a trading signal?

A trading signal is information traders receive from more experienced traders. They are used to earn profit in the financial markets, including the Forex market. Signals can be generated based on technical and fundamental analysis, data on currency price fluctuations, market trends, etc.

There are two ways to open a position based on signals:

Manually – information on channels or external sources, with the user opening a position manually on the trading platform;

Automatically – trades are copied automatically to the trading platform of the user.



Signals can be free or paid. As a rule, some providers of paid signals offer free signals as a promotion.

Best signal providers

As a part of the evaluation process for the rating, Traders Union experts analyzed over 100 signal providers and selected the top 6. They are as follows:

RoboForex

eToro

AvaTrade

IC Markets

Forexsignals.com

FXTM



RoboForex was recognized as the best signal provider. The company offers a copy trading service, which automatically provides signals. A large number of signal providers using both conservative and risky strategies is available on the company’s copy trading platform.

Media Contact

Company Name: Traders Union

Contact Person: Peter Halt

Email: Send Email

Country: Cyprus

Website: https://tradersunion.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Top Forex Signals Apps Revealed in a New Rating by Traders Union