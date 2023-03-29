DESERT MOUNTAIN WARRANTS TO COMMENCE TRADING FRIDAY, MARCH 31, 2023

TSX.V: DME

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the "Company") DME DMEHF QM From the President of the Company. Desert Mountain Energy Corp. ("DME" or the "Company") is pleased to announce 11,300,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company, issued pursuant to its Short Form Prospectus dated March 20, 2023, will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Friday, March 31, 2023.

Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $2.70 per common share to March 24, 2025, subject to

acceleration, as described below. Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: DME.WT CUSIP Number: 25043D123

In the event the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company for any ten (10) consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $4.50 per share, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by providing written notice to each registered holder of Warrants and the Warrant Agent, and by distributing a press release (collectively, the "Acceleration Notice") within ten (10) business days of the occurrence of such event. If an Acceleration Notice is provided by the Company, the expiry of the Warrants will be accelerated to 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the date that is not less than thirty (30) days following the provision of such Acceleration Notice (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"); provided, however, that if the Accelerated Expiry Date falls on a day that is not a business day, the Accelerated Expiry Date shall be deemed to be the next business day.

Up to an additional 545,000 warrants may still be issued and listed for trading. Under the Short Form Prospectus, the Company's Agent for the Offering, Beacon Securities Limited, has up to 30 days from March 24, 2023 to exercise the remainder of its over-allotment option. For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 24, 2023, and the Short Form Prospectus dated March 20, 2023, which have both been filed and are available on SEDAR.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries. We seek safe harbor

"Robert Rohlfing"

Robert Rohlfing

Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in polices of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward–looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the final size of the offering under the March 20, 2023 Short Form Prospectus, whether the over-allotment option will be exercised, statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in the future, planned exploration activities, receipt of positive results from drilling, the completion of further drilling and exploration work, and the timing and results of various activities, including the ability of its facilities to operate at capacity and to produce Helium in commercial quantities.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and the United States; financial risks due to helium prices, operating or technical difficulties in exploration and development activities; risks and hazards and the speculative nature of resource exploration and related development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not intend to, and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

