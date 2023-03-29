Local Manheim-based business, HQ Water Solutions, wins small business award

Local Water Treatment Company, HQ Water Solutions, wins SCORE Lancaster-Lebanon SBAL [small business] award.

LANCASTER, Pa., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HQ Water Solutions, a local water treatment company servicing Lancaster, Lebanon, Chester, York, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Berks Counties, announced today that it was named the winner of the SCORE Lancaster-Lebanon SBAL [small business] award. The award highlights the passion that owners, Stephen and Jordan Evangelista, have for the water treatment industry and serving their local community. HQ is known for fantastic customer service, boasts over 80 5-star Google reviews, and has 5Xed their business in just 3 short years.

"When starting our business, we had two goals – to support and inspire our local community and to support and inspire our daughters," said founder, Stephen Evangelista. "Winning this award means that we're headed in the right direction toward both of those goals, and we couldn't be more grateful."

SCORE Lancaster-Lebanon is a group of experienced business professionals who provide guidance to those desiring to start up a new small business or to assist existing small businesses in improving their profitability. The SCORE Lancaster-Lebanon chapter specifically has received the national "Chapter of the Year" title multiple times in recent years.

SCORE believes that small businesses are the very heart of our community and the key to a thriving economy. The SBAL award celebrates the leaders of five outstanding organizations & small businesses whose stories of success inspire others.

"We strive to educate our local community about the importance of high-quality water for their homes and families," said co-owner, Jordan Evangelista. "This award will hopefully allow us to educate and serve even more families across Lancaster County and beyond."

HQ Water Solution's mission is to help each customer achieve high-quality water. They pride themselves on being responsive, honest, fairly-priced, and customer-oriented. Clients specifically love their free water test, which provides peace of mind if nothing harmful is detected or customized next steps if water issues are uncovered.

HQ's services include the professional installation, maintenance, and repair of various home water treatment systems, including water softeners, chlorine-removal systems, reverse osmosis (RO) systems, and various home water filtration systems. Contact them at www.hqwatersolutions.com or @hqwatersolutions on Facebook or Instagram for more information.

Media Contact:

HQ Water Solutions

Jordan Evangelista

Co-owner & Business Development Executive

717.926.0435

Jordan@hqwatersolutions.com

Media Contact:

SCORE Lancaster-Lebanon

contactus@score.org

717.397.3092

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-manheim-based-business-hq-water-solutions-wins-small-business-award-301784911.html

SOURCE HQ Water Solutions