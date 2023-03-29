Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove Signs Two-Year Endorsement Deal with Sycuan Casino Resort

SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort announced today that the organization has signed a two-year endorsement deal with San Diego Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove. In 2022, Sycuan welcomed Musgrove as the organization's first MLB ambassador.

"We are thrilled to announce the re-signing of MLB All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove as our brand endorser for the next two years," said Rob Cinelli, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. "Joe not only is an incredible athlete, but his deep commitment to the San Diego community aligns perfectly with our own brand values. Joe quickly has become a beloved member of the Sycuan family and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will continue to make both on and off the field."

As part of the agreement, Musgrove will make exclusive casino appearances, participate in community events and continue to be featured in marketing campaigns, promotions and social media content.

"After a successful first year, I couldn't be more excited to continue my partnership with Sycuan Casino Resort," said Musgrove. "From meeting and interacting with guests to creating my own menu items like the one-of-a-kind Musgrove Dog, representing Sycuan has been an absolute blast. It's been wonderful to work with a brand that demonstrates how much they care about our community in everything that they do. I look forward to continuing our partnership and all of the great things to come."

For more information about Sycuan Casino Resort, please visit sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 39 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan's newly expanded AAA Four Diamond-rated property includes a 12-story hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 luxury suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of restaurants and bars from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art outdoor pool deck with two pools, a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expansive casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

