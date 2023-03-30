[Latest] Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 6 Bn, 2030
Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market was estimated at USD 2.5 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 6 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 10% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market: Overview
A technique known as an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system uses optical character recognition on photographs to scan car license plates and produce vehicle location data. The information gathered by the ANPR system can be matched to the database of individuals and vehicles kept by law enforcement organizations like the Police National Road Agency and the Vehicle and Driver Licensing Agency. The double-digit growth of the global ANPR market is primarily due to the law enforcement applications of ANPR systems in traffic management, toll collecting, parking time management, and speeding control.
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market: Growth Drivers
A key market driver is the expanding use of surveillance technologies on highways. Automatic number plate recognition is becoming more widely used on streets. These gadgets are being used due to increasing terrorism, unlawful activity, fraud, and criminal activity. Vehicle settlement cases are prevalent today.
These stolen cars are employed in unlawful activities. These tools monitor expired insurance policies and crimes involving toll collection. Automatic number plate recognition applications include compiling a list of automobiles connected to crimes. Furthermore, one of the leading market demand drivers is demand from developed countries. The US and the UK have made significant expenditures in ANPR systems. As a result, traffic enforcement and security are becoming more and more crucial in this region.
During the projection period, these nations will have a much higher demand. Another market driver is the advancement of technology in ANPR systems. These systems have undergone numerous changes recently. The introduction of security cameras, sensors, and alarms are further reasons that boost demand. Due to all of these causes, the ANPR market revenue is increasing.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market size was valued at around USD 2.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Automatic number plate systems provide fast traffic control in parking lots, the automation of access control systems with the implementation of a ticket-free system, and new, effective law enforcement methods. ANPR cameras are set higher to ensure a larger field of vision of the entire parking lot, capturing the vehicle’s license plate number as it enters or exits the building.
D) The most recent generation of mobile ANPR systems has sensors that can scan license plates up to 60 times per second, both front and back, in all lighting circumstances. Since they are deployed in specific vehicles used by intelligence services or emergency services to support protection and surveillance operations, these mobile ANPR devices are an intelligent way to prevent traffic accidents since they are constantly watchfully on the road.
E) The expansion of the worldwide automated number plate recognition market is anticipated to be fueled by rising demand for ANPR systems for traffic enforcement and management over the projected period. A regular occurrence all across the world is the rise in traffic accidents caused by violations of the law.
F) Police departments often employ ANPR for three primary purposes: intelligence gathering, identifying vehicles used by criminals, and criminal investigation. For instance, a police department in the United States has set up ANPR cameras across all 51 states to trace automobiles used in illegal activity. This is because ANPR systems have the potential to build databases in real time.
Regional Landscape
Due to the widespread adoption of automatic number plate recognition systems for parking management applications like traffic surveillance, smart parking, and toll collection, North America now holds the most significant market share for these systems. Additionally, the commercial use of ANPR technology is expanding across Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Pacific due to the quick uptake of the system for parking vehicles.
An increase in the use of ANPR systems by several government agencies, security agencies, and law enforcement agencies is changing the global landscape of these organizations. This is due to the Asia Pacific region’s rapid and extensive economic growth and increasingly sophisticated security and surveillance technologies.
Key Players
Kasich TrafficCom AG
Siemens AG
Vigilant Solutions
Conduent Inc.
Leonardo Company
Tattile SRL
Jenoptik Group
Neology Inc.
Genetec Inc.
Bosch Group
The Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Fixed
Mobile
By Component
Hardware
ANPR Cameras
Triggers
Frame Grabbers
Software
By Application
Traffic Management
Electronic Toll Collection
Law Enforcement
Parking Management
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
