Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,222 in the last 365 days.

Vampire Slayer Raven Cross Takes on the Undead in Tim Russ’ Latest Film Starring Richard Tyson

Raven (Madison Russ) takes on the undead.

Raven (Madison Russ) takes on the undead.

Also available as book: eBook & Paperback

Also available as book: eBook & Paperback

Fans of the supernatural genre can look forward to a thrilling cinematic experience with the new movie, "The Slayer Chronicles". Directed by Tim Russ.

I am the embodiment of all things dark and unholy!”
— Richard Tyson
SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of the supernatural genre can look forward to a thrilling cinematic experience with the new movie, "The Slayer Chronicles". Directed by veteran filmmaker Tim Russ, known for his work on Star Trek: Voyager, and starring Richard Tyson, best known for his roles in Kindergarten Cop and Black Hawk Down, this film promises to be a heart-pounding adventure into the world of the undead.

"The Slayer Chronicles" follows the story of a young woman named Raven, played by rising star Madison Russ, who has been trained from a young age to hunt and slay vampires. As she embarks on her latest mission to take down a powerful vampire lord, she is forced to confront her own fears and inner demons in a battle that will determine the fate of the human race.

Director Tim Russ brings his visionary talents to the screen with "Slayer Chronicles", creating a visually stunning world of darkness and danger that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. With his signature style of storytelling, Russ weaves a gripping tale of survival and courage that will have viewers rooting for Raven every step of the way.

The cast of "Slayer Chronicles" is led by Richard Tyson, who delivers a standout performance as the villainous vampire lord. His portrayal of a cunning and deadly creature of the night is sure to send shivers down the spines of viewers. Alongside Tyson, the film features a cameo appearance by Tim Russ and a voice appearance by Crystal Allen, both known for their starring roles in Star Trek.

"Slayer Chronicles" promises to be a must-see movie for fans of horror, action, and adventure. With its dynamic cast, compelling storyline, and stunning visuals, this film is sure to be a hit with audiences around the world.

"Slayer Chronicles" book and movie are available now, find them on Amazon, and on the web with most major retailers to BUY/RENT/OWN today!

For more information, visit www.megareelentertainment.com

Contact:
Mega Reel Entertainment
megareelent@gmail.com
https://www.youtube.com/@MegaReelEntertainment

Shawnda Christiansen
Mega Reel Entertainment
email us here

You just read:

Vampire Slayer Raven Cross Takes on the Undead in Tim Russ’ Latest Film Starring Richard Tyson

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more