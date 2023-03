Vampire Slayer Raven Cross Takes on the Undead in Tim Russ’ Latest Film Starring Richard Tyson

Raven (Madison Russ) takes on the undead. Also available as book: eBook & Paperback

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Fans of the supernatural genre can look forward to a thrilling cinematic experience with the new movie, "The Slayer Chronicles". Directed by veteran filmmaker Tim Russ, known for his work on Star Trek: Voyager, and starring Richard Tyson, best known for his roles in Kindergarten Cop and Black Hawk Down, this film promises to be a heart-pounding adventure into the world of the undead."The Slayer Chronicles" follows the story of a young woman named Raven, played by rising star Madison Russ, who has been trained from a young age to hunt and slay vampires. As she embarks on her latest mission to take down a powerful vampire lord, she is forced to confront her own fears and inner demons in a battle that will determine the fate of the human race.Director Tim Russ brings his visionary talents to the screen with "Slayer Chronicles", creating a visually stunning world of darkness and danger that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. With his signature style of storytelling, Russ weaves a gripping tale of survival and courage that will have viewers rooting for Raven every step of the way.The cast of "Slayer Chronicles" is led by Richard Tyson, who delivers a standout performance as the villainous vampire lord. His portrayal of a cunning and deadly creature of the night is sure to send shivers down the spines of viewers. Alongside Tyson, the film features a cameo appearance by Tim Russ and a voice appearance by Crystal Allen, both known for their starring roles in Star Trek."Slayer Chronicles" promises to be a must-see movie for fans of horror, action, and adventure. With its dynamic cast, compelling storyline, and stunning visuals, this film is sure to be a hit with audiences around the world."Slayer Chronicles" book and movie are available now, find them on Amazon , and on the web with most major retailers to BUY/RENT/OWN today!For more information, visit www.megareelentertainment.com Contact:Mega Reel Entertainmentmegareelent@gmail.com youtube .com/@MegaReelEntertainment