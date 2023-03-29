The United States Hispanic Business Council praises Robert Kraft’s $25 million donation to “Stand Up to Jewish Hate”

“The USHBC recognizes the many shared values between the Hispanic and Jewish communities. As faith-driven, hard-working, and entrepreneurial people, both groups have made invaluable contributions to our nation's economy, culture, and society.
Still, the Jewish community continues to suffer from over half of the religious hate crimes in the country, despite comprising less than 3% of the population. The USHBC applauds the efforts of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism and stands ready to assist given the similarities between our two communities."
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue.
