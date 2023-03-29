2023 Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival Returns April 8-9 & 15-16

Japanese Yosakoi dance brings energy to the festival
The Grand Parade returns after a three-year absence
We are excited to bring back the Grand Parade which is the highlight of festival goers since 1968.”
— Matt Nagatomi and Quillan Rusky, 2023 Festival Co-chairs
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 56th annual Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival (NCCBF) is coming back on the weekends of April 8-9 and 15-16, 2023 from 11 am to 6 pm. We are honored to be one of California’s most prominent celebrations of Asian traditions and the largest Cherry Blossom Festival in the West Coast. Based in one of three remaining Japantowns in the United States, our Festival symbolizes the arrival of spring and cherry blossoms in San Francisco.
Since 1968, the NCCBF has served to cultivate a strong alliance between Japan and the United States, to showcase the vibrant colors and grace of Japanese culture, and to represent the diversity of our Japantown community. The Festival audience has grown considerably for the past 55 years, typically hosting more than 220,000 guests over the course of two weekends.
Last year was the first in-person Festival since 2019. This year, we are bringing back our full programming which includes the following:
The 56th Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival Queen Program invites everyone to join us for the 2023 Program Night, which will be held this year in a new location at the Cowell Theater (2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94123) on Saturday, April 8th. Doors open at 5pm; the program will start at 6pm.
Booths for the Arts and Crafts vendors, nonprofit organizations, and sponsors will be on Post Street on all four days. The Nonprofit Food Bazaar and the Sapporo Beer Garden are back on Webster Street.
Cultural performances will take place at the Peace Plaza, the Center (formerly JCCCNC), Webster Street, and AMC Kabuki 8 stages.
For families and children, the Children's Cherry Blossom Village (“Kodomo no Sakura Machi”) will be available on the first three days of the Festival (April 8, 9, and 15).
The Senior Appreciation Brunch returns to thank seniors in the local Japanese American community for their dedicated volunteer services. They will be recognized at the Grand Parade for their commitment to the Japanese community.
The Grand Parade will be returning in full force on the final Sunday, April 16, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. Kina Grannis is the Grand Marshal.
The festival encourages festival goers to enter the Official Raffle to support the Festival. Information is available at the festival info booth.
Greg Viloria
Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival
+1 408-316-8349
gviloria@nccbf.org
