D&B Engineers and Architects Continues Expansion with the Hiring of Three Employees

Antanas Bobelis of Hauppauge, NY, Ryan Lee of Massapequa, NY and Daniel Sassone of Port Jefferson Station, NY Join the D&B Team

WOODBURY, NY, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- D&B Engineers and Architects, a leading engineering and consulting organization specializing in wastewater, water supply, hazardous waste, construction management, architecture, solid waste and civil and environmental engineering, has increased its employee roster with the hiring of three employees.

D&B President Steven A. Fangmann commented, “D&B is continually seeking the best and the brightest of talents to complement our roster of outstanding professionals. Our three latest hires bring energy, expertise and experience to some of the major projects D&B is involved with on Long Island, Westchester County and the Tri-State area. Their efforts will assist in expediting architectural and engineering projects of all sizes and will help ensure delivery to our municipal and private clients, on budget and on time.”

Antanas Bobelis of Hauppauge, NY joins D&B Engineers and Architects as Engineer I in D&B’s Electrical Group at the firm’s Woodbury, NY headquarters. Mr. Bobelis is a graduate of Clarkson University (Potsdam, NY) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. Previously, he was employed at Intelligent Product Solutions in Hauppauge, NY, and he was an intern with D&B during the summer of 2017.

Ryan Lee of Massapequa, NY has been hired by D&B Engineers and Architects as Geologist I in D&B’s Environmental Remediation/Hazardous Waste Department in the firm’s Woodbury, NY office. Mr. Lee is a 2022 graduate of State University of New York at Geneseo with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geological Sciences.

Daniel Sassone of Port Jefferson Station, NY joins D&B Engineers and Architects as Geologist I in D&B’s Environmental Remediation/Hazardous Waste Department in the firm’s Woodbury, NY office. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from State University of New York at Oswego. Prior to his employment at D&B, Mr. Sassone was employed by Touchstone Environmental Geology in Centereach, NY as a Project Geologist.

About D&B Engineers and Architects: For almost 60 years, D&B Engineers and Architects has been recognized as a regional industry leader and innovator that delivers sustainable, cost-effective engineering and environmental solutions. The firm’s professionals work with partners to develop creative and effective approaches for solving a wide array of challenges with a special emphasis on wastewater management, environmental remediation and drinking water quality issues. Headquartered in Woodbury, NY, the firm prides itself on implementing environmentally acceptable engineering solutions that offer safe and budget-conscious solutions for clients in the public and private sectors.

