ISBN India announces 45% discount on ISBN services for independent authors worldwide

ISBN India has announced a discount of 45% on its International Standard Book Number (ISBN) registration services for independent authors.
KOLKATA, WB, INDIA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ISBN India, the country's leading ISBN registration agency, is pleased to announce a special offer for independent authors around the world. The agency is now offering its ISBN services at a discounted rate of 45% to independent authors who wish to register their books.
ISBN India is dedicated to helping independent authors and publishers get their books to the market with ease. With the growing demand for self-publishing, the agency aims to make ISBN registration accessible to all authors, regardless of their location or budget. This initiative is a step towards encouraging independent authors and publishers to take advantage of the global book market.
The International Standard Book Number (ISBN) is a unique identifier assigned to each edition and variation of a book. It is an essential tool for book distribution and sales tracking. By registering their book with ISBN India, independent authors will be able to sell their books through major online retailers, libraries, and bookstores worldwide.
"Our goal is to make ISBN registration accessible to all independent authors, regardless of their location or budget," said the spokesperson for ISBN India. "We understand the importance of ISBN registration in the publishing industry and are delighted to offer this discount to help authors reach a wider audience."
This initiative is aimed at making ISBN registration more accessible and affordable for independent authors who wish to sell their books through major online retailers, libraries, and bookstores globally. The discounted registration services are available for a limited time only, and interested authors are encouraged to take advantage of this offer by visiting ISBN India's website or contacting their customer service team.
About ISBN India:
ISBN India is a leading ISBN registration agency in India that provides ISBN registration services to publishers and authors around the world. The agency is committed to helping independent authors and publishers get their books to the market with ease. With its simple and straightforward registration process, ISBN India has helped many authors and publishers register their book ISBN.
