LEFT Marks 5 Years in the US with New Los Angeles Office and Executive Producer Hire

Benjamin Bernard and Boris Labourguigne celebrate the opening of LEFT's new Echo Park office, marking a new era for the production company. Credit: Nika Burnett
LEFT unveils LA office, hires EP Benjamin Bernard, and celebrates 5 years in the US market.
The opening of LEFT's Echo Park office and the addition of Benjamin Bernard as Executive Producer solidify our commitment to producing exceptional content and nurturing talent.”
— Boris Labourguigne
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LEFT, the award-winning creative production company, is excited to announce its expansion with the opening of a new office in the vibrant Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The company has also welcomed Benjamin Bernard, an accomplished industry professional, as its new Executive Producer to oversee the US market. Furthermore, LEFT commemorates its 5-year anniversary in the United States.
The new Echo Park office will provide LEFT with an enhanced creative space to develop and showcase their work, host screenings, parties, and art shows, and cater to their impressive roster of clients and artists, including Cartier, Louis Vuitton, YSL Beauty, Camila Cabello, Megan Thee Stallion, Stromae, and Muse. Founder Boris Labourguigne comments, "Our new office in Echo Park is the perfect location for us, as it is surrounded by a thriving creative community."
LEFT is also pleased to announce the addition of Benjamin Bernard as Executive Producer for the US market. Bernard brings extensive experience in the music video industry and an impressive network of industry connections. His portfolio includes visual projects for notable artists like Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky, and The Weeknd, as well as major clients such as YouTube, Apple, Netflix, and Spotify. Bernard's appointment at LEFT follows five successful years with Lark Creative.
Co-Founder Boris Labourguigne expresses his confidence in Bernard, stating, "Benjamin is not only an incredibly talented and experienced professional but also a close friend. His expertise in music videos and production, combined with his extensive industry network, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand in the US."
As LEFT celebrates its 5-year anniversary in the US, the company reflects on its growth and success in the market. LEFT has collaborated with renowned clients such as L'Oreal, Maybelline, Reebok, Adidas, and provided production services for the new spin-off of The Walking Dead with Norman Reedus shot in France. LEFT is also currently developing several series for streaming platforms. With a strong presence in both the United States and France, LEFT embraces its dual-country foundation, using the diverse experiences and cultural influences to create a unique and dynamic creative environment. This international perspective empowers the company to focus on delivering exceptional client experiences and fostering unparalleled creativity.
"We continuously strive to explore new opportunities in storytelling and create impactful content that connects with audiences. We eagerly anticipate the future of LEFT and are grateful for the support we have received thus far," says Labourguigne.
With the new office, expanded team, and anniversary celebration, LEFT is poised for even greater success in the years to come.
About LEFT:
LEFT is an award-winning full-service creative production company with offices in Paris, Los Angeles, and New-York. Since its inception in 2012, LEFT has specialized in commercials, music videos, and branded content for clients in luxury, beauty, fashion, tech, and lifestyle industries. LEFT's talented art department and in-house post-production team work closely with clients to bring their vision to life.
