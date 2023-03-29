Denver Elections Unite Librarians to Flight Attendants; How Denver’s Labor Force is engaging in Denver Elections

WHEAT RIDGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As election day nears in Denver, a large and diverse group of individuals are poised to make their voices heard: librarians, healthcare workers, internet installers, flight attendants, Uber drivers and CU Denver professors. All these professions have one thing in common: they’re all members of the Communications Workers of America (CWA).
“I live here in Denver and I have been driving for Uber for years. Living in Denver is unaffordable on what I earn. We need elected officials who are going to stand up for working people” Eric Ametefe, CWA 7777 member.
CWA has been a vocal supporter of candidates who have committed to protecting the rights and benefits of their members. They’ve also pushed for increased funding for Denver Public Libraries and for Denver Health.
“As a Denver Health employee and union member it is important to me to have political leaders that advocate for us strongly as we advocate for our patiens” Marques Haley, Monitoring/Auditing and Training Manager, CWA 7799 member.
As election day draws closer, CWA is encouraging its members to get out and vote for those who are running on platforms that align with their values. It’s an important decision for all workers, and one that could have a lasting impact on Denver, its employees and its citizens.
With so much at stake for CWA members in this election, it’s clear why they are making their voices heard now more than ever before.
“There are few things that are more relevant to the organizing of Public Workers than local elections. Meeting and building relationships with our electeds can allow us to advocate in the public commons for those things our bosses withhold: worker protections, improved funding for public services, and a voice in the workplace” Jacob Oldefest, Denver Health Paramedic and CWA 7799 Executive Board Member.
Candidates are also seeking the support of union librarians, union healthcare workers and other union members who are deeply invested and using personal time to knock on doors, talk to voters and share why they are supporting these candidates.
"I'm a healthcare worker, a member of Denver Health Workers United, and a voter because I know that collective action is a powerful means to effect change. As a public worker I realize that Mayor Hancock has been a failure for us. I hope voters realize the immense power the Mayor and City Council have over my life, and that they should prioritize allocating resources so Denver Health is not only the best case to get care, but also to give care" Daniel Grosso, Certified Nursing Assistant CWA 7799 member.
Many candidates have engaged in the CWA endorsement process seeking their support which includes turning out members to canvass, small donor fundraising, and mailings into the districts. Among the candidates running for city council CWA has endorsements are listed on their website www.cwa7799.org/denver-election-endorsements.
Endorsements include:
Citywide Offices
Auditor Tim O’Brien
Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez
At Large Candidates
Serena Gonzalez- Gutierrez
Sarah Parody - (CWA member)
District 3 Jaime Torres
District 4 Tony Pigford
District 5 Amanda Sawyer
District 6 Paul Kashman
District 8 Shontel Lewis
District 9 Candi CdeBaca
District 10 Chris Hinds
District 11 Stacie Gilmore
