The Marquie Group Subsidiary Simply Whim to Launch VitaWhims





VitaWhims will contain no sugar, corn syrup, glucose syrup or other unhealthy ingredients

St. Petersburg, FL, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The Marquie Group, Inc. TMGI ("The Marquie Group" "TMGI" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary Simply Whim will launch a new line of sugar free vitamin gummies called VitaWhims™ to complement its line of Inner Nutrition health and beauty products under the Whim® brand.

The new VitaWhims™ product line will include a gummy version of the current Whim® sleep aid, Hush, and the current Whim® beauty formula, Harmony. Marquie Group CEO Marc Angell said, "With access to new capital we can move forward with our plan of developing additional products containing healthy alternatives to certain well-known brands on the market today. Read the ingredients of the most popular gummy vitamins and you'll likely find corn syrup, glucose syrup, and sugar – all counterproductive to a healthy nutrition profile. Our gummies are sugar free, corn syrup free, no dyes or unhealthy fillers."

Angell added, "The nutritional gummy market in the United States has experienced significant growth over the past few years, but high demand for sugar free products remains under-served, a space we are poised to fill in the near future with VitaWhims."

According to the Business Research Company, the global gummy vitamins market size grew from $6.47 billion in 2022 to $7.13 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%, with the US accounting for approximately 12% of that market.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Gummy Vitamins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028": The rising demand for gummy vitamins around the world, as they nourish hair and promote growth, represents one of the key factors supporting the market growth. Besides this, the growing adoption of gummy vitamins among individuals due to improved skin benefits is offering a positive market outlook. In addition, the rising demand for gummy vitamins among the masses, as they prevent nutrient deficiencies and chronic diseases, is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the wide availability of gummy vitamins through various distribution channels, such as online and offline stores, is offering a lucrative growth opportunity to industry investors. Furthermore, key players are introducing several gummy vitamins for vegans and diabetic individuals, which is strengthening the growth of the market.

About Simply Whim

The Marquie Group subsidiary, Simply Whim has created a premium line of skin care products called Whim®, using multi-active ingredients with multi-benefits for the skin. They've included the latest ingredient technologies as well as tried and true favorites by isolating plant-based ingredients from both land & sea, all with a skin care purpose. The line is rich in peptides, antioxidant vitamins, amino acids, alpha hydroxy acids, and more. With a marketing banner, "Age is not a skin type", driving the message that your chronological age does not define how your skin ages, rather, the way you treat your skin through your lifestyle choices does. A daily regimen of Whim products combined with a good diet, exercise, and healthy habits will help keep you looking young and healthy.

About The Marquie Group

The Marquie Group, Inc. is a sales and marketing company with several products under exclusive licensing agreement, and an equity stakeholder in Simply Whim, a health and beauty product development company with several products in the marketplace sold under the Whim® brand. The full line of Whim® products can be found at simplywhim.com . The company also sells the Whim® products using radio commercials delivered by its wholly owned subsidiary, Music of Your Life ®, a nationwide syndicated radio network. Music of Your Life is heard around the country on terrestrial radio stations, and around the world over the Internet at musicofyourlife.com . Music of Your Life® is the nation's longest running syndicated music radio service.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

Investor and Media Inquiries

Marc Angell, CEO

800-351-3021