NEC Corporation of America Names Chris Jackson President and CEO

Succeeds Masahiro (Mark) Ikeno, who served more than a half-decade at the helm of NEC America

NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications, networking, and biometric solutions, today announced Chris Jackson as its new President and CEO effective April 1, 2023. Previously, he served as President and CEO of NEC Europe, a role he will continue to hold. Chris will be named Senior Vice President for NEC Corporation with dual responsibility for NEC Europe and NEC Corporation of America.

Since joining NEC in 2008, Jackson has held management positions in sales, business development and operations before being named President and CEO of NEC Europe in April 2020. This new alignment of NEC America and NEC Europe under a single President will enable a closer working relationship between the two important and growing regions.

"I look forward to leading the fantastic teams both in America and in Europe and helping create social value by leveraging our leading technologies such as biometrics, AI, 5G and service provider networking," Jackson said. "We have a number of global customers with operations in Europe and the U.S. This alignment will enable us to better streamline across the regions, making it easier for customers to interact with NEC."

Jackson will succeed Masahiro (Mark) Ikeno who led the NEC America business since 2017. Ikeno was with NEC for more than 35 years with extensive sales, marketing, business development and global business leadership experience.

"I have great confidence in Chris to continue the positive trajectory we have built at NEC America over the last five-plus years," Ikeno said. "He is a proven leader with a terrific vision for the business and the region."

