The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates assisted a homeowner facing foreclosure

MUNCIE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The homeowner, Christine L. Satory, teaches art and graphic design at a public university. She was on a 10-month academic contract and was unpaid during the summer. As a result, she had to save enough money to cover 2-3 summer months or find a second temporary job.
In the summer of 2020, the University demanded that all faculty convert to online classes due to the pandemic but offered no financial support for high-speed internet. Christine was not paid for the extra work required to switch to online teaching during June, July, and August, which left her unable to supplement her income with a second job. From August 2020, her financial situation worsened due to pay cuts and several other issues. She was heartbroken when her lender initiated foreclosure proceedings on her property for the delinquent amount of $42,094.61 while her loan modification was still under review. Despite her attempts to contact the lender, she could not stop the foreclosure.
Various businesses offered to help Christine with the foreclosure, but she was advised to seek expert advice. She found the website CovidHomeAssist.org, completed the questionnaire form, and contacted the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, which has an A+ BBB Rating and excellent Google reviews. One of their experienced volunteer advocates instructed Christine to immediately allow the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates to fast track a complete Loss Mitigation Package that included a official Request For Information and a Debt Validation Demand.
The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates gathered all the necessary documents to prevent the sale date from going forward. They then obtained an approval for Christine of a loan modification that Christine feared would not be granted by the lender. The delinquent amount was reduced to zero, and her new monthly payment decreased from $1051.39 to $952.81, but she would now be current.
Christine is extremely grateful to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates for their assistance throughout the process. If you require similar help, call (855) 622-2435 or visit NACALaw.org for more information.
