Top US Domestic Bank Signs with Temenos for Core System Transformation on the Temenos Banking Cloud

GENEVA, Switzerland, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos TEMN today announced that a top domestic bank in the US has signed for Temenos' SaaS solution to modernize its core banking platform.



Consolidating and replacing systems with a real-time, cloud-native platform will increase operational efficiency, allow the bank to bring new products and services faster to market and improve the experience of both customers and employees, all with the intention of increasing customer growth and retention.

The combination of a proven, highly-scalable US SaaS model together with robust localization and compliance supported by local operations in the US is compelling for banks of all sizes and scale to move to Temenos.

