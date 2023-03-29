Submit Release
Top US Domestic Bank Signs with Temenos for Core System Transformation on the Temenos Banking Cloud

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 

GENEVA, Switzerland, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos TEMN today announced that a top domestic bank in the US has signed for Temenos' SaaS solution to modernize its core banking platform.

Consolidating and replacing systems with a real-time, cloud-native platform will increase operational efficiency, allow the bank to bring new products and services faster to market and improve the experience of both customers and employees, all with the intention of increasing customer growth and retention.  

The combination of a proven, highly-scalable US SaaS model together with robust localization and compliance supported by local operations in the US is compelling for banks of all sizes and scale to move to Temenos.

About Temenos
Temenos TEMN is the world's leading open platform for composable banking, creating opportunities for over 1.2 billion people around the world every day. We serve 3000 banks from the largest to challengers and community banks in 150+ countries by helping them build new banking services and state-of-the-art customer experiences. The Temenos open platform helps our top-performing clients achieve return on equity three times the industry average and cost-to-income ratios half the industry average.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.


Investor and media contacts

Investors
Adam Snyder
Head of Investor Relations, Temenos
Tel: +44 207 423 3945
Email: asnyder@temenos.com

Media
Conor McClafferty
FGS Global on behalf of Temenos
Tel: +44 7920 087 914
Email: Conor.McClafferty@fgsglobal.com

