Automata Radio has been launched as the world's first Twitch music stream that utilizes AI and ChatGPT technology. This groundbreaking platform leverages the power of AI and neural networks to create a unique, interactive music experience that engages listeners like never before.

The platform is the result of a collaboration between several industry leaders in music and technology, including Twitch, OpenAI, and leading music industry professionals, plus artists who refer to themselves as the “technicians”. The AI system behind the platform is powered by ChatGPT, a cutting-edge language model that uses natural language processing to interact with viewers in real time.

"Music has always been a powerful force for bringing people together, and we believe that the future of music lies in harnessing the power of technology to create new and innovative ways for people to connect with each other," said one of the technicians of the new platform, who also asked to remain nameless. "We're thrilled to be at the forefront of this exciting new frontier in music, and we can't wait for viewers to experience the platform for themselves."

The new platform allows viewers to interact with the DJ and AI system in real time through Twitch chat, providing a truly interactive experience. The AI system can analyze viewer comments and respond with customized music information, including information about the artists, creating a new and engaging music experience for listeners.

"We've always been committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with technology, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Twitch and OpenAI to create this exciting new platform," said another technician of the new platform. "Our AI system is capable of analyzing a vast amount of data on the internet for discovering and amplifying independent artists and the autonomous DJ robot is innovative in creating really good music selections. This is truly the future of music."

The platform is now available exclusively for viewers to experience on Twitch.

To learn more about the platform and its features, visit the website at automataradio.com and on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/automataradio

Media Contact

Company Name: Automata Radio

Contact Person: Support

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: automataradio.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Automata Radio Launched As The World\'s First Twitch Music DJ Stream Utilizing AI And ChatGPT