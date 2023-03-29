Rubio's Coastal Grill Partners With San Diego Padres to Give Free Tacos for 2023 Season

Rubio's Coastal Grill and the San Diego Padres are giving fans something extra tasty during the 2023 MLB season. Each time the Padres steal a base at Petco Park, fans will score a free, à la carte Rubio's taco, with any purchase, the day after the game.

"We're bringing together two hometown favorites again," said Sergio Del Prado, senior vice president, corporate partnerships at San Diego Padres. "Rubio's has strong roots in San Diego, and free tacos are a great perk for the fans this season."

Padres fans will receive one taco of their choice, with the purchase of any menu item, on the day after the stolen base. Guests can order online, or through the app, and enter code GOPADRES, or mention the offer when visiting a restaurant. The Rubio's closest to Petco Park is located at 3555 Rosecrans Street, however the offer can be redeemed at any of Rubio's Southern California locations. For more details, visit https://www.rubios.com/offers/gopadres/.

"We're thrilled to be giving out free tacos to San Diego Padres fans," said Rubio's Co-Founder, Ralph Rubio. "Rubio's is celebrating 40 years in the San Diego community this year, and we've been cheering on our Padres since day one."

Rubio's has locations across California, Arizona and Nevada. Guests are encouraged to order through the Rubio's app or Rubios.com. For more information about Rubio's Coastal Grill and to view the menu, visit Rubio's, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Rubio's® Restaurants:

Rubio's first opened in 1983 in the San Diego neighborhood of Mission Bay. Today, Rubio's uses responsibly sourced seafood and continues to expand its menu with innovative recipes ranging from seafood tacos and burritos to California Bowls and crisp, fresh salads. In addition, Rubio's offers all-natural chicken, raised without antibiotics, and all-natural USDA Choice steak, "no fried" pinto beans, handmade guacamole, a variety of proprietary salsas, and craft beer and hard seltzer beverage options. The award-winning restaurant regularly receives accolades for its famous Original Fish Taco®. It was also recently ranked as one of Fast Casual's "Top 50 Movers and Shakers" as well as one of the top five most loved fast casual chains ranked by Foodable Labs and Digital CoCo. Rubio's is headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., has over 3,000 employees and currently operates over 150 restaurants.

